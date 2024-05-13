Canton weather forecast: Unseasonably warm today, with rain Tuesday and Wednesday
Although it is still spring, today's temperatures will make it feel more like summer as above-average warmth covers the Akron-Canton area.
The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny skies today, with a high near 78 and southwest wind at 8 to 14 mph. The average May temperature in the area is 61.3 degrees.
Monday night is expected to bring a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. The forecast says the sky will be mostly cloudy. The low will be around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
On this day in 1996, the Akron-Canton area recorded a record low temperature of 27 degrees.
On Tuesday, the chance of rain is 70% during the day and at night. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Expect skies to be cloudy, and the high to be near 68. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
At night, showers are likely. A thunderstorm is possible before 2 a.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 58. New rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
Here's what the weather service expects for the rest of the week and Sunday:
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Friday: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%. At night, a chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%. At night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.
This article originally appeared on The Repository