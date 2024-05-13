Canton weather forecast: Unseasonably warm today, with rain Tuesday and Wednesday

The weather will be warmer today with a high termperature of 78, above seasonal averages, according to the National Weather Services. High level cloud cover is forecast to increase through the afternoon.

Although it is still spring, today's temperatures will make it feel more like summer as above-average warmth covers the Akron-Canton area.

The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny skies today, with a high near 78 and southwest wind at 8 to 14 mph. The average May temperature in the area is 61.3 degrees.

Monday night is expected to bring a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. The forecast says the sky will be mostly cloudy. The low will be around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

On this day in 1996, the Akron-Canton area recorded a record low temperature of 27 degrees.

On Tuesday, the chance of rain is 70% during the day and at night. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Expect skies to be cloudy, and the high to be near 68. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

At night, showers are likely. A thunderstorm is possible before 2 a.m., followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 58. New rainfall amounts are expected to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

Here's what the weather service expects for the rest of the week and Sunday:

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. At night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A chance of showers after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%. At night, a chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%. At night, a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton weather forecast says sun and warm today, likely wet on Tuesday