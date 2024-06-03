Canton weather forecast: Beautiful today but showers expected later this week

Motorists should be prepared for patchy dense fog early this morning. Once the fog lifts we'll be left with a partly cloudy and warm day as highs range from the upper 70s to mid 80s. The next notable rain chance comes late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

The fog appearing in spots across the Canton area and the rest of northern Ohio is expected to clear by 9 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland. Motorists may encounter fluctuating visibilities ranging from good to poor in short distances.

If driving in fog, the weather service advises, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Otherwise, today is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. A calm wind will become southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight's low will be around 63, with a calm wind.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

What's the Canton weather forecast for the week?

Here's the weather service forecast for the rest of the week into Sunday:

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 82. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts will be possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night is expected to bring showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 2 and 5 a.m. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms is expect after 5 a.m. Low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible.

Thursday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%. At night, expect a chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Night is forecast to be partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 30%. At night, a chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton weather forecast shows showers coming later this week