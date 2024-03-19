Canton Township man charged following shooting in Alliance

ALLIANCE ‒ A 55-year-old man from Canton Township is charged with felonious assault after being accused of shooting a man in the leg Saturday.

Alliance police report the incident occurred in the alley behind the 400 block of West Main Street. They responded to the scene at 10:14 a.m.

The suspect was taken to the Stark County Jail, and the victim was transported to Aultman Hospital in Canton.

The suspect appeared in Alliance Municipal Court on Monday.

Police were alerted to the incident by a caller who said two males were screaming at each other in the alley. They said one man had a handgun, and they believed a shot had been fired.

The suspect showed police the semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting. He had placed it on the kitchen counter of a residence on West Main.

Police reported he had driven to the location and threatened to shoot a certain individual if he were there.

