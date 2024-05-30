Canton superintendent addresses rumors that McKinley High School is moving downtown

CANTON – Canton City Schools officials are reiterating that new rumors about McKinley High moving downtown are not true.

Superintendent Jeff Talbert addressed the issue in the monthly Bulldog Bulletin put out by the district.

"There are no foreseeable plans to move our high school," Talbert wrote in his monthly column that addresses news and other issues within the school system.

In the fall of 2022, Talbert suggested the high school be moved from its location in the Hall of Fame Village to its Timken Career Campus in downtown Canton.

The plan was part of a roughly $120 million facilities project. The plan included moving the high school as well as constructing new elementary schools.

District leaders conducted public meetings with community members to get their take on the plan. While district and community leaders were interested in learning more about a move, some were skeptical. Community members also had their concerns, including a pending tax issue to fund the projects.

By the end of 2022, the district abandoned its plan to move the high school and focused on the construction of two new elementary schools.

"After much discussion, it was decided that we should focus on only on building the two elementary schools," Talbert said.

District leaders said they would look for ways to fund a new high school.

Instead of seeking $82 million for the facilities project, the district asked voters to support a $61 million project to construct the new elementary schools. In May 2023, voters approved a 36-year bond issue that will generate $60 million to construct two elementary schools.

The money will be used to build a nearly 90,000-square-foot elementary school at the Souers school site at 2800 13th St. SW and a nearly 75,000-square-foot elementary school at the Mason school site at 316 30th St. NW. The new schools, which could be ready as soon as the 2026-2027 school year, will serve students from kindergarten to sixth grade. Both of the existing buildings will be demolished.

Construction for the new schools is set to begin soon.

"Leave no doubt, the current McKinley High School is outdated and we have to do something to give our students the 21st century education they deserve and we will continue to look for ways to upgrade the building," Talbert said.

In his column, he also addressed the natatorium and fieldhouse. saying there is no plan to sell either building to the Hall of Fame Village or any other entity.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Canton McKinley High moving downtown? Superintendent addresses rumors