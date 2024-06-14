Canton roadwork: See which streets, bridges will be under construction in 2024
CANTON – More orange construction barrels are coming to Canton.
The Canton City Engineering Department plans to spend nearly $14 million on road paving and street and bridge construction projects this year, its highest allocation since at least 2008, city records show.
Nearly $6 million will be spent to pave roughly 30 miles of the city’s 440 miles of road as part of the city’s annual paving list that will touch 141 different roads. Another 13 miles of road will be paved as part of larger road construction projects.
City Traffic Engineer Nick Loukas said the department needs to pave 29 miles of road each year to maintain an average 15-year paving cycle. But the city fell far behind due to a lack of money before city voters passed the Issue 13 income tax increase in 2018.
“Over the last two years, we finally got to where we actually feel good about where we are headed,” Loukas said.
This year’s paving list includes more than 70 alleys, which generally are considered roads under 16 feet wide with few, if any, homes fronting them.
Mayor William V. Sherer II has pledged to pave every alley in the city within four years as part of his neighborhood transformation initiative, titled Connecting Canton – Together, that was unveiled in May.
It's been decades since alleys were paved
City Service Director John Highman said it likely has been decades since the alleys were last paved.
“The philosophy has been that fewer people drive on them, so you do them last,” Highman said. “But when you got behind as those who came before us did, at some point, you can’t let them deteriorate anymore and you have to have a philosophy change.”
Much of this year’s alley work is concentrated east of Cleveland Avenue and north of 12th Street. City leaders have identified the area, which includes the Vassar Park neighborhood, as one of its two priority focus areas for the neighborhood improvement initiative.
The initiative’s other priority area is in southeast Canton where the 11th Street SE realignment and roundabout and the Allen Avenue SE sanitary sewer project are underway.
Beyond the paving and its major construction project, the engineering department also is laying the groundwork for future projects such as conducting traffic safety studies at 13th Street and Interstate 77 and at the intersections of U.S. Route 62, Harmont Avenue NE and Lesh Avenue NE. The department also is starting the design process for future improvements along Cleveland Avenue NW between 12th and 30th streets, at Fulton Drive and 25th Street NW, and along 30th Street NE.
Some of the department’s non-road-related projects slated for this year include the expansion of the city’s impound lot and overseeing the construction of multiple buildings such as an auction building at 2436 30th St. NE, a building for the sanitation department on Regent Avenue NW and a building that will house the engineering department’s traffic, signal, sign and paint operations.
A list of all the engineering department’s major projects can be found at cantonohio.gov.
Canton’s 20 major road and bridge projects
The list below of the major road and bridge projects in Canton affecting residents and motorists includes only Canton City Engineering Department projects and does not include all the projects undertaken by the city water or sewer departments, the paving or road repair done by the city street department or the gas line installation projects planned by Dominion Gas.
It also does not include the Ohio Department of Transportation’s project to repave Market Avenue N (state Route 43) from 30th Street to 55th Street. That work is expected to start in July and be completed in October.
Here are the Canton Engineering Department’s 20 major projects for 2024:
1. 11th Street SE realignment and roundabout
Project: Straightening 11th Street SE between Market Avenue S and Cherry Avenue SE, adding a roundabout at the Market and 11th Street SE intersection, improving the intersection at 11th Street and Cherry with a new traffic signal and upgrading the storm sewer, sanitary sewer and waterlines. Decorative roadway lighting, trees, brick accents and a bicycle lane also will be added.
Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed in May 2025
Estimated cost: $14.2 million
Traffic impact: Posted detour is Navarre Road SW, from Cleveland Avenue SW to Cherry Avenue SE, and Market Avenue S, from Meek Place SW to Buckeye Place SW
2. Allen Avenue SE sanitary sewer
Project: Relocate and replace the sanitary sewer lines along Allen Avenue SE, from the bridge north of 17th Street SE to 11th Street SE and along 14th Street SE from Allen Avenue to Cherry Avenue, as well as various side streets and alleys.
Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month
Estimated cost: $5 million
Traffic impact: Closed to through traffic
3. Fourth Street SE sanitary sewer
Project: Relocate and replace the sanitary sewer along Fourth Street SE from the railroad tracks east of Madison Avenue SE to Warner Road SE; along Main Court SE from Third Street SE to Fourth Street SE; and from Third Street SE from Main Court SE to Warner Road SE.
Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed in August
Estimated cost: $4.5 million
Traffic impact: Closed to through traffic
4. 15th Street SW Bridge Replacement
Project: Replace the existing bridge structure with a new steel beam structure over the west branch of the Nimishillen Creek, between Henry Avenue and McKinley Avenue SW.
Expected start: July
Expected end: December
Estimated cost: $2.7 million
Traffic impact: Detours will be posted
5. Ninth Street SW bridge replacement
Project: Replace the existing bridge structure with a new steel beam structure over the west branch of Nimishillen Creek, between Camden and Schroyer avenues SW.
Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed in August
Estimated cost: $2.5 million
Traffic impact: Detours posted
6. Eastside sanitary sewer interceptor rehabilitation
Project: Install a cured-in-place liner in the off-road sanitary sewer located east and west of Fresh Mark on Harmont Avenue NE.
Estimated construction schedule: July-December
Estimated cost: $2 million
Traffic impact: None
7. 31st Street NE waterline and storm sewer
Project: Construct new waterline and storm sewers along 31st Street NE from Harmont Avenue NE to Coventry Avenue NE and along Coventry Ave NE from 31st Street NE to 30th Street NE. The roadway also will be reconstructed and curbs will be installed.
Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month
Estimated cost: $1.4 million
Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained
8. Monument Road NW sanitary sewer replacement
Project: Replace the sanitary sewer line on Monument Road NW from 18th Street to 23rd Street NW.
Estimated construction schedule: July to December
Estimated cost/funding sources: $1.3 million
Traffic impact: Will be closed to through traffic
9. 18th Street SW storm sewer rehabilitation
Project: To stabilize failing sections of the existing pipe, a cured-in-place liner will be inserted into 1,500 feet of existing 48-inch diameter corrugated metal storm sewer under 18th Street SW, from Nimishillen Creek to near the Stark-Wayne Schradar playground on Stark Avenue SW.
Estimated construction schedule: July
Estimated cost: $1.2 million
Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained
10. 15th Street SE and Allen Avenue SE railroad crossing reconfiguration
Project: Realign the intersection and railroad crossing at the intersection of 15th Street and Allen Avenue SE.
Estimated construction schedule: Summer
Estimated cost: $1 million
Traffic impact: Detours to be posted
11. Schroyer Avenue SW sanitary sewer rehabilitation
Project: To stabilize failing sections of the existing pipe, a cured-in-place pipe liner will be inserted into roughly 3,200 feet of the existing 18-inch diameter sanitary sewer along Schroyer Ave SW, between Tuscarawas Street W and the south side of Ninth Street SW.
Estimated construction schedule: July to December
Estimated cost: $900,000
Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained
12. 10th Street NW sidewalk replacement
Project: Replace the sidewalks and curbs as needed along 10th Street NW from Fulton Road to Cleveland Avenue NW.
Estimated construction schedule: Summer to fall
Estimated cost: $900,000
Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained
13. Harmont Avenue and Columbus Road NE repaving
Project: A joint project with the Stark County Engineer’s Office that will pave Harmont Avenue NE from U.S. Route 62 to Columbus Road and Columbus Road from Route 62 to the eastern city limits.
Estimated construction schedule: June to September
Estimated cost: $700,000
Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained
14. Cleveland Avenue SW reconstruction
Project: Replace the existing concrete pavement along Cleveland Avenue SW from the Interstate 77 ramp to the bridge over Interstate 77.
Estimated construction schedule: Summer to fall
Estimated cost: $650,000
Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained
15. Viola Parkway NW sanitary sewer realignment
Project: Relocate and replace the sanitary sewer line along Viola Parkway NW between 13th Street NW and Valentine Circle E and along Valentine Circle E.
Estimated construction schedule: June to September
Estimated cost: $600,000
Traffic impact: Road closures expected
16. Wayne Avenue NE sanitary sewer relocation
Project: The second phase of the project that includes relocating the sanitary sewer along Wayne Avenue NE, which is west of Fresh Mark.
Estimated construction schedule: July to December
Estimated cost: $500,000
Traffic impact: Traffic will be maintained
17. Clarendon Avenue SW pedestrian bridge demolition
Project: Removal of a pedestrian bridge along Clarendon Avenue SW that crosses Navarre Road SW and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
Estimated construction schedule: Summer
Expected cost: $400,000
Traffic impact: Detours will be posted
18. Shanabruck Avenue NW storm sewer installation
Project: Install new storm sewers to improve drainage and pave Shanabruck Avenue NW from 37th Street to 41st Street NW.
Estimated construction schedule: June to July
Estimated cost: $140,000
Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained
19. Westview Avenue NW storm sewer installation
Project: Install a new storm sewer to improve drainage and pave Westview Avenue NW from 37th Street to 39th Street NW; and 38th Street NW from Norman Avenue NW to Westview Avenue NW.
Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month
Estimated cost: $140,000
Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained
20. Woodland Avenue NW storm sewer installation
Project: Install new storm sewers to improve drainage and pave the street on Woodland Avenue NW from 30th Street NW to 32nd Street NW.
Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month
Estimated cost: $73,000
Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained
Reach Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.
Canton City road paving projects 2024
Road to be paved
From
To
3rd Street NE
Riverside Drive NE
Belden Avenue NE
3rd Street NW
Wertz Avenue NW
Alley east of Smith Avenue
3rd Street SE
Belden Avenue SE
Dead end
4th Street SE
Hartford Avenue SE
Henrietta Avenue SE
6th Street NE
The O'Jays Parkway NE
Riverside Drive NE
7th Street NE
Walnut Avenue NE
Cherry Avenue NE
8th Street SE
Belden Avenue SE
Lucinda Avenue SE
10th Street SW
Wertz Avenue SW
Camden Avenue SW
12th Street NW
Roslyn Avenue NW
Clarendon Avenue NW
13th Street NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
Woodland Avenue NW
14th Street NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
Woodland Avenue NW
15th Street NE
Mahoning Road NE
Grace Avenue NE
17th Street NW
Minerva Court NW
Vassar Avenue NW
20th Street NE
Maple Avenue NE
Railroad tracks east of Maple Avenue
20th Street SW
Wertz Avenue SW
Bedford Avenue SW
21st Street SW
Quimby Avenue SW
Harrison Avenue SW
22nd Street NE
St. Elmo Avenue NE
Railroad tracks east of Maple Avenue
22nd Street NW
Roberts Avenue NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
24th Street NW
Geltz Court NW
Dead end east of Woodland Avenue
24th Street NW
Dead end west of Frazer Avenue
Frazer Avenue NW
24th Street SE
Dead end west of Allen Avenue
Allen Avenue SE
25th Street NE
St. Elmo Avenue NE
Maple Avenue NE
25th Street SW
Dead end
Cleveland Avenue SW
26th Street SW
Dead end
Cleveland Avenue SW
27th Street NE
St. Elmo Avenue NE
Maple Avenue NE
28th Street NW
Harrison Avenue NW
Leemont Avenue NW
30th Street NE
Roosevelt Avenue NE
Sahara Avenue NE
33rd Street NW
Logan Avenue NW
Market Avenue N
34th Street NW
Logan Avenue NW
Market Avenue N
35th Street NW
Logan Avenue NW
Market Avenue N
48th Street NE
Marbury Avenue NE
Laverton Avenue NE
49th Street NE
Marbury Avenue NE
Laverton Avenue NE
50th Street NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
Dead end east of Carlton Drive
Allen Avenue SE
Allenford Drive SE
17th Street SE
Alta Place NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
Yale Avenue NW
Alton Place NE
Mahoning Road NE
Grace Avenue NE
Arthur Court NW
Homes Place NW
19th Street NW
Auburn Place NW
Woodland Avenue NW
Yale Avenue NW
Ballard Place SW
Union Avenue SW
Marion Avenue SW
Banner Court NW
Diana Place NW
Case Place NW
Banner Court NW
17th Street NW
Alta Place NW
Barton Place NE
Gibbs Avenue NE
Rowland Avenue NE
Belden Avenue SE
8th Street SE
4th Street SE
Bieyl Court SW
11th Street SW
Grigsby Place SW
Blair Place SW
Concord Avenue SW
Dartmouth Avenue SW
Blossom Court
Harvey Place SE
3rd Street NE
Blossom Court SE
8th Street SE
4th Street SE
Booth Court SW
10th Street SW
Grigsby Place SW
Case Place NW
Arthur Court NW
Yale Avenue NW
Crestmont Avenue
Harvey Place SE
3rd Street NE
Crystal Place NE
Mahoning Road NE
Dead end east of Royal Avenue
Demario Court NW
Hursh Place NW
4th Street NW
Desert Inn Court NW
Dead end
12th Street NW
Diana Place NW
Perkins Avenue NW
Fulton Road NW
Diana Place NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
Carmen Court NW
Donald Place SW
Dead end
Cleveland Avenue SW
Dorcie Court SW
10th Street SW
Grigsby Place SW
Dover Avenue NE
19th Street NE
Dead end north of 22nd Street
Eberman Place SE
Allen Avenue SE
Dead end
Eversole Avenue SW
Mill Road SW
Millview Place SW
Geltz Court NW
21st Street NW
25th Street NW
Gobel Avenue SE
8th Street SE
4th Street SE
Grace Avenue NE
Winfield Way NE
Mahoning Road NE
Gresser Court SW
11th Street SW
Grigsby Place SW
Grigsby Place SW
Maryland Avenue SW
Harrison Avenue SW
H. Carson Court NW
14th Street NW
15th Street NW
Harvard Avenue NW
30th Street NW
East Harvard Boulevard NW
Harvey Place SE
Belden Avenue SE
Girard Avenue SE
Hauer Court NW
19th Street NW
21st Street NW
Havana Place NE
Gibbs Avenue NE
Rowland Avenue NE
Henrietta Avenue NE
4th Street SE
Tuscarawas Street E
Hiner Place NE
Rex Avenue NE
Cherry Avenue NE
Holland Court SW
21st Street NW
Dead end north of 17th Street
Homes Place NW
Woodland Avenue NW
Frazer Avenue NW
Howington Circle SE
Cul-de-sac
Warner Avenue SE
Humphrey Court NW
Dead end
18th Street NW
Hursh Place NW
West of Clarendon Avenue NW
Demario Court NW
Ingram Avenue SW
Blair Place SW
Grigsby Place SW
Iris Court NW
21st Street NW
25th Street NW
Ivydale Avenue SW
19th Street SW
17th Street SW
Jay Place SE
Allen Avenue SE
Dead end
Ken Place NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
Dead end east of Van Court
Kensington Court NW
Tuscarawas Street W
Hursh Place NW
Kirk Court NW
18th Street NW
21st Street NW
Kolp Place NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
Dead end east of Van Court
Laverton Avenue NE
48th Street NE
49th Street NE
Leavell Court SE
14th Street SE
13th Street SE
Leemont Avenue NW
28th Street NW
29th Street NW
Lint Court SE
8th Street SE
Wallace Avenue SE
Logan Avenue NW
30th Street NW
36th Street NW
Louisiana Avenue NW
13th Street NW
15th Street NW
Marbury Avenue NE
48th Street NE
49th Street NE
Mason Place NW
Woodland Avenue NW
Yale Avenue NW
Mentzer Place NE
Walnut Avenue NE
Cherry Avenue NE
Millview Place SW
Eversole Avenue SW
Cleveland Avenue SW
Minerva Court NW
Dead end south of Richard Place
Mason Place NW
Minerva Court NW
16th Street SW
19th Street NW
Mosley Court SW
11th Street SW
Grigsby Place SW
Numan Place NE
Rex Avenue NE
Cherry Avenue NE
Ord Place NW
Harrison Avenue NW
Leemont Avenue NW
Park Avenue SW
10th Street SW
2nd Street SW
Parwich Circle NE
48th Street NE
Cul-de-sac
Piedmont Avenue
4th Street SE
2nd Street NE
Pop Place NW
Wertz Avenue NW
Broad Avenue NW
Prospect Avenue SW
10th Street SW
6th Street SW
Quimby Avenue SW
21st Street SW
Dead end north of 17th Street
Ramos Court SE
8th Street SE
4th Street SE
Raymont Court SW
11th Street SW
Grigsby Place SW
Rex Avenue NE
2nd Street NE
9th Street NE
Rex Avenue SE
14th Street SE
Merriman Place SE
Ridge Road NW
12th Street NW
Cottage Place NW
Rose Court NW
Diana Place NW
15th Street NW
Royal Avenue NE
13th Street NE
Mahoning Road NE
Ruth Place NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
Frazer Avenue NW
Sal Court SE
4th Street SE
Tuscarawas Street E
Seich Court SW
16th Street SW
15th Street SW
Seneca Place NE
Walnut Avenue NE
Cherry Avenue NE
Silent Court NW
19th Street NW
21st Street NW
Sites Place NE
Rex Avenue NE
Cherry Avenue NE
Snyder Avenue NE
20th Street NE
23rd Street NE
Spangler Street NE
Maple Avenue NE
Harrisburg Road NE
St. Clair Court NE
Tuscarawas Street E
2nd Street NE
Stadium Park Drive NW
McKinley Monument Drive NW
Fulton Road NW
Sunshine Court NW
Dead end south of 8th Street
12th Street NW
Superior Avenue NE
13th Street NE
Mahoning Road NE
Thoma Place NE
Mahoning Road NE
Grace Avenue NE
Union Avenue SW
Park Drive SW
Ballard Place SW
Unnamed alley between Girard and Gobel avenues SE
8th Street SE
4th Street SE
Unnamed alley north of 22nd Street NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
View Court NW
Unnamed alley North of 22nd Street NW
Dead end west of Woodland Avenue
Dead end east of Woodland Avenue
Utah Court NW
21st Street NW
22nd Street NW
Van Court NW
Kolp Place NW
39th Street NW
Van Place NW
37th Street NW
Ken Place NW
Van Place SW
Wertz Avenue SW
Dartmouth Avenue SW
Van Place SW
Arlington Avenue SW
Harrison Avenue SW
Varn Place NW
Wertz Avenue NW
Sunshine Court NW
Velvet Place NW
Geltz Court NW
Woodland Avenue NW
Vermont Place NE
Dead end east of Rowland Avenue
St. Elmo Avenue NE
View Court NW
22nd Street NW
25th Street NW
Warrick Place NE
St. Elmo Avenue NE
Maple Avenue NE
Washington Boulevard NW
Tuscarawas Street E
7th Street NW
Waynesburg Road SE
4th Street SE
Dead end south of Tyler Avenue
Wertz Avenue SW
21st Street SW
16th Street SW
Westview Avenue NW
37th Street NW
39th Street NW
Wilben Place NW
Cleveland Avenue NW
Arthur Court NW
Woodland Avenue NW
30th Street NW
32nd Street NW
Wuske Place SE
Allen Avenue SE
Dead end east of Allen Avenue
