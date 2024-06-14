Canton roadwork: See which streets, bridges will be under construction in 2024

Canton is replacing the Ninth Street SW bridge with a new steel beam structure as part of its road and bridge improvemet projects. The $2.5 million bridge project is expected to be completed in August.

CANTON – More orange construction barrels are coming to Canton.

The Canton City Engineering Department plans to spend nearly $14 million on road paving and street and bridge construction projects this year, its highest allocation since at least 2008, city records show.

Nearly $6 million will be spent to pave roughly 30 miles of the city’s 440 miles of road as part of the city’s annual paving list that will touch 141 different roads. Another 13 miles of road will be paved as part of larger road construction projects.

City Traffic Engineer Nick Loukas said the department needs to pave 29 miles of road each year to maintain an average 15-year paving cycle. But the city fell far behind due to a lack of money before city voters passed the Issue 13 income tax increase in 2018.

“Over the last two years, we finally got to where we actually feel good about where we are headed,” Loukas said.

This year’s paving list includes more than 70 alleys, which generally are considered roads under 16 feet wide with few, if any, homes fronting them.

Made with Flourish

Mayor William V. Sherer II has pledged to pave every alley in the city within four years as part of his neighborhood transformation initiative, titled Connecting Canton – Together, that was unveiled in May.

It's been decades since alleys were paved

City Service Director John Highman said it likely has been decades since the alleys were last paved.

“The philosophy has been that fewer people drive on them, so you do them last,” Highman said. “But when you got behind as those who came before us did, at some point, you can’t let them deteriorate anymore and you have to have a philosophy change.”

Much of this year’s alley work is concentrated east of Cleveland Avenue and north of 12th Street. City leaders have identified the area, which includes the Vassar Park neighborhood, as one of its two priority focus areas for the neighborhood improvement initiative.

The initiative’s other priority area is in southeast Canton where the 11th Street SE realignment and roundabout and the Allen Avenue SE sanitary sewer project are underway.

Beyond the paving and its major construction project, the engineering department also is laying the groundwork for future projects such as conducting traffic safety studies at 13th Street and Interstate 77 and at the intersections of U.S. Route 62, Harmont Avenue NE and Lesh Avenue NE. The department also is starting the design process for future improvements along Cleveland Avenue NW between 12th and 30th streets, at Fulton Drive and 25th Street NW, and along 30th Street NE.

Some of the department’s non-road-related projects slated for this year include the expansion of the city’s impound lot and overseeing the construction of multiple buildings such as an auction building at 2436 30th St. NE, a building for the sanitation department on Regent Avenue NW and a building that will house the engineering department’s traffic, signal, sign and paint operations.

A list of all the engineering department’s major projects can be found at cantonohio.gov.

Canton’s 20 major road and bridge projects

The list below of the major road and bridge projects in Canton affecting residents and motorists includes only Canton City Engineering Department projects and does not include all the projects undertaken by the city water or sewer departments, the paving or road repair done by the city street department or the gas line installation projects planned by Dominion Gas.

It also does not include the Ohio Department of Transportation’s project to repave Market Avenue N (state Route 43) from 30th Street to 55th Street. That work is expected to start in July and be completed in October.

Here are the Canton Engineering Department’s 20 major projects for 2024:

Canton is replacing the Ninth Street SW bridge with a new steel beam structure as part of its road and bridge improvemet projects. The $2.5 million bridge project is expected to be completed in August.

1. 11th Street SE realignment and roundabout

Project: Straightening 11th Street SE between Market Avenue S and Cherry Avenue SE, adding a roundabout at the Market and 11th Street SE intersection, improving the intersection at 11th Street and Cherry with a new traffic signal and upgrading the storm sewer, sanitary sewer and waterlines. Decorative roadway lighting, trees, brick accents and a bicycle lane also will be added.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed in May 2025

Estimated cost: $14.2 million

Traffic impact: Posted detour is Navarre Road SW, from Cleveland Avenue SW to Cherry Avenue SE, and Market Avenue S, from Meek Place SW to Buckeye Place SW

2. Allen Avenue SE sanitary sewer

Project: Relocate and replace the sanitary sewer lines along Allen Avenue SE, from the bridge north of 17th Street SE to 11th Street SE and along 14th Street SE from Allen Avenue to Cherry Avenue, as well as various side streets and alleys.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month

Estimated cost: $5 million

Traffic impact: Closed to through traffic

3. Fourth Street SE sanitary sewer

Project: Relocate and replace the sanitary sewer along Fourth Street SE from the railroad tracks east of Madison Avenue SE to Warner Road SE; along Main Court SE from Third Street SE to Fourth Street SE; and from Third Street SE from Main Court SE to Warner Road SE.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed in August

Estimated cost: $4.5 million

Traffic impact: Closed to through traffic

4. 15th Street SW Bridge Replacement

Project: Replace the existing bridge structure with a new steel beam structure over the west branch of the Nimishillen Creek, between Henry Avenue and McKinley Avenue SW.

Expected start: July

Expected end: December

Estimated cost: $2.7 million

Traffic impact: Detours will be posted

Canton is replacing the Ninth Street SW bridge with a new steel beam structure as part of its road and bridge improvemet projects. The $2.5 million bridge project is expected to be completed in August.

5. Ninth Street SW bridge replacement

Project: Replace the existing bridge structure with a new steel beam structure over the west branch of Nimishillen Creek, between Camden and Schroyer avenues SW.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed in August

Estimated cost: $2.5 million

Traffic impact: Detours posted

6. Eastside sanitary sewer interceptor rehabilitation

Project: Install a cured-in-place liner in the off-road sanitary sewer located east and west of Fresh Mark on Harmont Avenue NE.

Estimated construction schedule: July-December

Estimated cost: $2 million

Traffic impact: None

7. 31st Street NE waterline and storm sewer

Project: Construct new waterline and storm sewers along 31st Street NE from Harmont Avenue NE to Coventry Avenue NE and along Coventry Ave NE from 31st Street NE to 30th Street NE. The roadway also will be reconstructed and curbs will be installed.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month

Estimated cost: $1.4 million

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

8. Monument Road NW sanitary sewer replacement

Project: Replace the sanitary sewer line on Monument Road NW from 18th Street to 23rd Street NW.

Estimated construction schedule: July to December

Estimated cost/funding sources: $1.3 million

Traffic impact: Will be closed to through traffic

9. 18th Street SW storm sewer rehabilitation

Project: To stabilize failing sections of the existing pipe, a cured-in-place liner will be inserted into 1,500 feet of existing 48-inch diameter corrugated metal storm sewer under 18th Street SW, from Nimishillen Creek to near the Stark-Wayne Schradar playground on Stark Avenue SW.

Estimated construction schedule: July

Estimated cost: $1.2 million

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

10. 15th Street SE and Allen Avenue SE railroad crossing reconfiguration

Project: Realign the intersection and railroad crossing at the intersection of 15th Street and Allen Avenue SE.

Estimated construction schedule: Summer

Estimated cost: $1 million

Traffic impact: Detours to be posted

11. Schroyer Avenue SW sanitary sewer rehabilitation

Project: To stabilize failing sections of the existing pipe, a cured-in-place pipe liner will be inserted into roughly 3,200 feet of the existing 18-inch diameter sanitary sewer along Schroyer Ave SW, between Tuscarawas Street W and the south side of Ninth Street SW.

Estimated construction schedule: July to December

Estimated cost: $900,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

12. 10th Street NW sidewalk replacement

Project: Replace the sidewalks and curbs as needed along 10th Street NW from Fulton Road to Cleveland Avenue NW.

Estimated construction schedule: Summer to fall

Estimated cost: $900,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

13. Harmont Avenue and Columbus Road NE repaving

Project: A joint project with the Stark County Engineer’s Office that will pave Harmont Avenue NE from U.S. Route 62 to Columbus Road and Columbus Road from Route 62 to the eastern city limits.

Estimated construction schedule: June to September

Estimated cost: $700,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

14. Cleveland Avenue SW reconstruction

Project: Replace the existing concrete pavement along Cleveland Avenue SW from the Interstate 77 ramp to the bridge over Interstate 77.

Estimated construction schedule: Summer to fall

Estimated cost: $650,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

15. Viola Parkway NW sanitary sewer realignment

Project: Relocate and replace the sanitary sewer line along Viola Parkway NW between 13th Street NW and Valentine Circle E and along Valentine Circle E.

Estimated construction schedule: June to September

Estimated cost: $600,000

Traffic impact: Road closures expected

16. Wayne Avenue NE sanitary sewer relocation

Project: The second phase of the project that includes relocating the sanitary sewer along Wayne Avenue NE, which is west of Fresh Mark.

Estimated construction schedule: July to December

Estimated cost: $500,000

Traffic impact: Traffic will be maintained

17. Clarendon Avenue SW pedestrian bridge demolition

Project: Removal of a pedestrian bridge along Clarendon Avenue SW that crosses Navarre Road SW and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

Estimated construction schedule: Summer

Expected cost: $400,000

Traffic impact: Detours will be posted

18. Shanabruck Avenue NW storm sewer installation

Project: Install new storm sewers to improve drainage and pave Shanabruck Avenue NW from 37th Street to 41st Street NW.

Estimated construction schedule: June to July

Estimated cost: $140,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

19. Westview Avenue NW storm sewer installation

Project: Install a new storm sewer to improve drainage and pave Westview Avenue NW from 37th Street to 39th Street NW; and 38th Street NW from Norman Avenue NW to Westview Avenue NW.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month

Estimated cost: $140,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

20. Woodland Avenue NW storm sewer installation

Project: Install new storm sewers to improve drainage and pave the street on Woodland Avenue NW from 30th Street NW to 32nd Street NW.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month

Estimated cost: $73,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

Reach Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

Canton City road paving projects 2024

Road to be paved From To 3rd Street NE Riverside Drive NE Belden Avenue NE 3rd Street NW Wertz Avenue NW Alley east of Smith Avenue 3rd Street SE Belden Avenue SE Dead end 4th Street SE Hartford Avenue SE Henrietta Avenue SE 6th Street NE The O'Jays Parkway NE Riverside Drive NE 7th Street NE Walnut Avenue NE Cherry Avenue NE 8th Street SE Belden Avenue SE Lucinda Avenue SE 10th Street SW Wertz Avenue SW Camden Avenue SW 12th Street NW Roslyn Avenue NW Clarendon Avenue NW 13th Street NW Cleveland Avenue NW Woodland Avenue NW 14th Street NW Cleveland Avenue NW Woodland Avenue NW 15th Street NE Mahoning Road NE Grace Avenue NE 17th Street NW Minerva Court NW Vassar Avenue NW 20th Street NE Maple Avenue NE Railroad tracks east of Maple Avenue 20th Street SW Wertz Avenue SW Bedford Avenue SW 21st Street SW Quimby Avenue SW Harrison Avenue SW 22nd Street NE St. Elmo Avenue NE Railroad tracks east of Maple Avenue 22nd Street NW Roberts Avenue NW Cleveland Avenue NW 24th Street NW Geltz Court NW Dead end east of Woodland Avenue 24th Street NW Dead end west of Frazer Avenue Frazer Avenue NW 24th Street SE Dead end west of Allen Avenue Allen Avenue SE 25th Street NE St. Elmo Avenue NE Maple Avenue NE 25th Street SW Dead end Cleveland Avenue SW 26th Street SW Dead end Cleveland Avenue SW 27th Street NE St. Elmo Avenue NE Maple Avenue NE 28th Street NW Harrison Avenue NW Leemont Avenue NW 30th Street NE Roosevelt Avenue NE Sahara Avenue NE 33rd Street NW Logan Avenue NW Market Avenue N 34th Street NW Logan Avenue NW Market Avenue N 35th Street NW Logan Avenue NW Market Avenue N 48th Street NE Marbury Avenue NE Laverton Avenue NE 49th Street NE Marbury Avenue NE Laverton Avenue NE 50th Street NW Cleveland Avenue NW Dead end east of Carlton Drive Allen Avenue SE Allenford Drive SE 17th Street SE Alta Place NW Cleveland Avenue NW Yale Avenue NW Alton Place NE Mahoning Road NE Grace Avenue NE Arthur Court NW Homes Place NW 19th Street NW Auburn Place NW Woodland Avenue NW Yale Avenue NW Ballard Place SW Union Avenue SW Marion Avenue SW Banner Court NW Diana Place NW Case Place NW Banner Court NW 17th Street NW Alta Place NW Barton Place NE Gibbs Avenue NE Rowland Avenue NE Belden Avenue SE 8th Street SE 4th Street SE Bieyl Court SW 11th Street SW Grigsby Place SW Blair Place SW Concord Avenue SW Dartmouth Avenue SW Blossom Court Harvey Place SE 3rd Street NE Blossom Court SE 8th Street SE 4th Street SE Booth Court SW 10th Street SW Grigsby Place SW Case Place NW Arthur Court NW Yale Avenue NW Crestmont Avenue Harvey Place SE 3rd Street NE Crystal Place NE Mahoning Road NE Dead end east of Royal Avenue Demario Court NW Hursh Place NW 4th Street NW Desert Inn Court NW Dead end 12th Street NW Diana Place NW Perkins Avenue NW Fulton Road NW Diana Place NW Cleveland Avenue NW Carmen Court NW Donald Place SW Dead end Cleveland Avenue SW Dorcie Court SW 10th Street SW Grigsby Place SW Dover Avenue NE 19th Street NE Dead end north of 22nd Street Eberman Place SE Allen Avenue SE Dead end Eversole Avenue SW Mill Road SW Millview Place SW Geltz Court NW 21st Street NW 25th Street NW Gobel Avenue SE 8th Street SE 4th Street SE Grace Avenue NE Winfield Way NE Mahoning Road NE Gresser Court SW 11th Street SW Grigsby Place SW Grigsby Place SW Maryland Avenue SW Harrison Avenue SW H. Carson Court NW 14th Street NW 15th Street NW Harvard Avenue NW 30th Street NW East Harvard Boulevard NW Harvey Place SE Belden Avenue SE Girard Avenue SE Hauer Court NW 19th Street NW 21st Street NW Havana Place NE Gibbs Avenue NE Rowland Avenue NE Henrietta Avenue NE 4th Street SE Tuscarawas Street E Hiner Place NE Rex Avenue NE Cherry Avenue NE Holland Court SW 21st Street NW Dead end north of 17th Street Homes Place NW Woodland Avenue NW Frazer Avenue NW Howington Circle SE Cul-de-sac Warner Avenue SE Humphrey Court NW Dead end 18th Street NW Hursh Place NW West of Clarendon Avenue NW Demario Court NW Ingram Avenue SW Blair Place SW Grigsby Place SW Iris Court NW 21st Street NW 25th Street NW Ivydale Avenue SW 19th Street SW 17th Street SW Jay Place SE Allen Avenue SE Dead end Ken Place NW Cleveland Avenue NW Dead end east of Van Court Kensington Court NW Tuscarawas Street W Hursh Place NW Kirk Court NW 18th Street NW 21st Street NW Kolp Place NW Cleveland Avenue NW Dead end east of Van Court Laverton Avenue NE 48th Street NE 49th Street NE Leavell Court SE 14th Street SE 13th Street SE Leemont Avenue NW 28th Street NW 29th Street NW Lint Court SE 8th Street SE Wallace Avenue SE Logan Avenue NW 30th Street NW 36th Street NW Louisiana Avenue NW 13th Street NW 15th Street NW Marbury Avenue NE 48th Street NE 49th Street NE Mason Place NW Woodland Avenue NW Yale Avenue NW Mentzer Place NE Walnut Avenue NE Cherry Avenue NE Millview Place SW Eversole Avenue SW Cleveland Avenue SW Minerva Court NW Dead end south of Richard Place Mason Place NW Minerva Court NW 16th Street SW 19th Street NW Mosley Court SW 11th Street SW Grigsby Place SW Numan Place NE Rex Avenue NE Cherry Avenue NE Ord Place NW Harrison Avenue NW Leemont Avenue NW Park Avenue SW 10th Street SW 2nd Street SW Parwich Circle NE 48th Street NE Cul-de-sac Piedmont Avenue 4th Street SE 2nd Street NE Pop Place NW Wertz Avenue NW Broad Avenue NW Prospect Avenue SW 10th Street SW 6th Street SW Quimby Avenue SW 21st Street SW Dead end north of 17th Street Ramos Court SE 8th Street SE 4th Street SE Raymont Court SW 11th Street SW Grigsby Place SW Rex Avenue NE 2nd Street NE 9th Street NE Rex Avenue SE 14th Street SE Merriman Place SE Ridge Road NW 12th Street NW Cottage Place NW Rose Court NW Diana Place NW 15th Street NW Royal Avenue NE 13th Street NE Mahoning Road NE Ruth Place NW Cleveland Avenue NW Frazer Avenue NW Sal Court SE 4th Street SE Tuscarawas Street E Seich Court SW 16th Street SW 15th Street SW Seneca Place NE Walnut Avenue NE Cherry Avenue NE Silent Court NW 19th Street NW 21st Street NW Sites Place NE Rex Avenue NE Cherry Avenue NE Snyder Avenue NE 20th Street NE 23rd Street NE Spangler Street NE Maple Avenue NE Harrisburg Road NE St. Clair Court NE Tuscarawas Street E 2nd Street NE Stadium Park Drive NW McKinley Monument Drive NW Fulton Road NW Sunshine Court NW Dead end south of 8th Street 12th Street NW Superior Avenue NE 13th Street NE Mahoning Road NE Thoma Place NE Mahoning Road NE Grace Avenue NE Union Avenue SW Park Drive SW Ballard Place SW Unnamed alley between Girard and Gobel avenues SE 8th Street SE 4th Street SE Unnamed alley north of 22nd Street NW Cleveland Avenue NW View Court NW Unnamed alley North of 22nd Street NW Dead end west of Woodland Avenue Dead end east of Woodland Avenue Utah Court NW 21st Street NW 22nd Street NW Van Court NW Kolp Place NW 39th Street NW Van Place NW 37th Street NW Ken Place NW Van Place SW Wertz Avenue SW Dartmouth Avenue SW Van Place SW Arlington Avenue SW Harrison Avenue SW Varn Place NW Wertz Avenue NW Sunshine Court NW Velvet Place NW Geltz Court NW Woodland Avenue NW Vermont Place NE Dead end east of Rowland Avenue St. Elmo Avenue NE View Court NW 22nd Street NW 25th Street NW Warrick Place NE St. Elmo Avenue NE Maple Avenue NE Washington Boulevard NW Tuscarawas Street E 7th Street NW Waynesburg Road SE 4th Street SE Dead end south of Tyler Avenue Wertz Avenue SW 21st Street SW 16th Street SW Westview Avenue NW 37th Street NW 39th Street NW Wilben Place NW Cleveland Avenue NW Arthur Court NW Woodland Avenue NW 30th Street NW 32nd Street NW Wuske Place SE Allen Avenue SE Dead end east of Allen Avenue

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton City road paving, bridge and street construction projects