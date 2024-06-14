Canton roadwork: See which streets, bridges will be under construction in 2024

Kelli Weir, Canton Repository
·16 min read
Canton is replacing the Ninth Street SW bridge with a new steel beam structure as part of its road and bridge improvemet projects. The $2.5 million bridge project is expected to be completed in August.
CANTON – More orange construction barrels are coming to Canton.

The Canton City Engineering Department plans to spend nearly $14 million on road paving and street and bridge construction projects this year, its highest allocation since at least 2008, city records show.

Nearly $6 million will be spent to pave roughly 30 miles of the city’s 440 miles of road as part of the city’s annual paving list that will touch 141 different roads. Another 13 miles of road will be paved as part of larger road construction projects.

City Traffic Engineer Nick Loukas said the department needs to pave 29 miles of road each year to maintain an average 15-year paving cycle. But the city fell far behind due to a lack of money before city voters passed the Issue 13 income tax increase in 2018.

“Over the last two years, we finally got to where we actually feel good about where we are headed,” Loukas said.

This year’s paving list includes more than 70 alleys, which generally are considered roads under 16 feet wide with few, if any, homes fronting them.

Mayor William V. Sherer II has pledged to pave every alley in the city within four years as part of his neighborhood transformation initiative, titled Connecting Canton – Together, that was unveiled in May.

It's been decades since alleys were paved

City Service Director John Highman said it likely has been decades since the alleys were last paved.

“The philosophy has been that fewer people drive on them, so you do them last,” Highman said. “But when you got behind as those who came before us did, at some point, you can’t let them deteriorate anymore and you have to have a philosophy change.”

Much of this year’s alley work is concentrated east of Cleveland Avenue and north of 12th Street. City leaders have identified the area, which includes the Vassar Park neighborhood, as one of its two priority focus areas for the neighborhood improvement initiative.

The initiative’s other priority area is in southeast Canton where the 11th Street SE realignment and roundabout and the Allen Avenue SE sanitary sewer project are underway.

Beyond the paving and its major construction project, the engineering department also is laying the groundwork for future projects such as conducting traffic safety studies at 13th Street and Interstate 77 and at the intersections of U.S. Route 62, Harmont Avenue NE and Lesh Avenue NE. The department also is starting the design process for future improvements along Cleveland Avenue NW between 12th and 30th streets, at Fulton Drive and 25th Street NW, and along 30th Street NE.

Some of the department’s non-road-related projects slated for this year include the expansion of the city’s impound lot and overseeing the construction of multiple buildings such as an auction building at 2436 30th St. NE, a building for the sanitation department on Regent Avenue NW and a building that will house the engineering department’s traffic, signal, sign and paint operations.

A list of all the engineering department’s major projects can be found at cantonohio.gov.

Canton’s 20 major road and bridge projects

The list below of the major road and bridge projects in Canton affecting residents and motorists includes only Canton City Engineering Department projects and does not include all the projects undertaken by the city water or sewer departments, the paving or road repair done by the city street department or the gas line installation projects planned by Dominion Gas.

It also does not include the Ohio Department of Transportation’s project to repave Market Avenue N (state Route 43) from 30th Street to 55th Street. That work is expected to start in July and be completed in October.

Here are the Canton Engineering Department’s 20 major projects for 2024:

Canton is replacing the Ninth Street SW bridge with a new steel beam structure as part of its road and bridge improvemet projects. The $2.5 million bridge project is expected to be completed in August.
1. 11th Street SE realignment and roundabout

Project: Straightening 11th Street SE between Market Avenue S and Cherry Avenue SE, adding a roundabout at the Market and 11th Street SE intersection, improving the intersection at 11th Street and Cherry with a new traffic signal and upgrading the storm sewer, sanitary sewer and waterlines. Decorative roadway lighting, trees, brick accents and a bicycle lane also will be added.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed in May 2025

Estimated cost: $14.2 million

Traffic impact: Posted detour is Navarre Road SW, from Cleveland Avenue SW to Cherry Avenue SE, and Market Avenue S, from Meek Place SW to Buckeye Place SW

2. Allen Avenue SE sanitary sewer

Project: Relocate and replace the sanitary sewer lines along Allen Avenue SE, from the bridge north of 17th Street SE to 11th Street SE and along 14th Street SE from Allen Avenue to Cherry Avenue, as well as various side streets and alleys.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month

Estimated cost: $5 million

Traffic impact: Closed to through traffic

3. Fourth Street SE sanitary sewer

Project: Relocate and replace the sanitary sewer along Fourth Street SE from the railroad tracks east of Madison Avenue SE to Warner Road SE; along Main Court SE from Third Street SE to Fourth Street SE; and from Third Street SE from Main Court SE to Warner Road SE.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed in August

Estimated cost: $4.5 million

Traffic impact: Closed to through traffic

4. 15th Street SW Bridge Replacement

Project: Replace the existing bridge structure with a new steel beam structure over the west branch of the Nimishillen Creek, between Henry Avenue and McKinley Avenue SW.

Expected start:  July

Expected end: December

Estimated cost: $2.7 million

Traffic impact: Detours will be posted

Canton is replacing the Ninth Street SW bridge with a new steel beam structure as part of its road and bridge improvemet projects. The $2.5 million bridge project is expected to be completed in August.
5. Ninth Street SW bridge replacement

Project: Replace the existing bridge structure with a new steel beam structure over the west branch of Nimishillen Creek, between Camden and Schroyer avenues SW.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed in August

Estimated cost: $2.5 million

Traffic impact: Detours posted

6. Eastside sanitary sewer interceptor rehabilitation

Project: Install a cured-in-place liner in the off-road sanitary sewer located east and west of Fresh Mark on Harmont Avenue NE.

Estimated construction schedule: July-December

Estimated cost: $2 million

Traffic impact: None

7. 31st Street NE waterline and storm sewer

Project: Construct new waterline and storm sewers along 31st Street NE from Harmont Avenue NE to Coventry Avenue NE and along Coventry Ave NE from 31st Street NE to 30th Street NE. The roadway also will be reconstructed and curbs will be installed.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month

Estimated cost: $1.4 million

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

8. Monument Road NW sanitary sewer replacement

Project: Replace the sanitary sewer line on Monument Road NW from 18th Street to 23rd Street NW.

Estimated construction schedule: July to December

Estimated cost/funding sources: $1.3 million

Traffic impact: Will be closed to through traffic

9. 18th Street SW storm sewer rehabilitation

Project: To stabilize failing sections of the existing pipe, a cured-in-place liner will be inserted into 1,500 feet of existing 48-inch diameter corrugated metal storm sewer under 18th Street SW, from Nimishillen Creek to near the Stark-Wayne Schradar playground on Stark Avenue SW.

Estimated construction schedule: July

Estimated cost: $1.2 million

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

10. 15th Street SE and Allen Avenue SE railroad crossing reconfiguration

Project: Realign the intersection and railroad crossing at the intersection of 15th Street and Allen Avenue SE.

Estimated construction schedule: Summer

Estimated cost: $1 million

Traffic impact: Detours to be posted

11. Schroyer Avenue SW sanitary sewer rehabilitation

Project: To stabilize failing sections of the existing pipe, a cured-in-place pipe liner will be inserted into roughly 3,200 feet of the existing 18-inch diameter sanitary sewer along Schroyer Ave SW, between Tuscarawas Street W and the south side of Ninth Street SW.

Estimated construction schedule: July to December

Estimated cost: $900,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

12. 10th Street NW sidewalk replacement

Project: Replace the sidewalks and curbs as needed along 10th Street NW from Fulton Road to Cleveland Avenue NW.

Estimated construction schedule: Summer to fall

Estimated cost: $900,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

13. Harmont Avenue and Columbus Road NE repaving

Project: A joint project with the Stark County Engineer’s Office that will pave Harmont Avenue NE from U.S. Route 62 to Columbus Road and Columbus Road from Route 62 to the eastern city limits.

Estimated construction schedule: June to September

Estimated cost: $700,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

14. Cleveland Avenue SW reconstruction

Project: Replace the existing concrete pavement along Cleveland Avenue SW from the Interstate 77 ramp to the bridge over Interstate 77.

Estimated construction schedule: Summer to fall

Estimated cost: $650,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

15. Viola Parkway NW sanitary sewer realignment

Project: Relocate and replace the sanitary sewer line along Viola Parkway NW between 13th Street NW and Valentine Circle E and along Valentine Circle E.

Estimated construction schedule: June to September

Estimated cost: $600,000

Traffic impact: Road closures expected

16. Wayne Avenue NE sanitary sewer relocation

Project: The second phase of the project that includes relocating the sanitary sewer along Wayne Avenue NE, which is west of Fresh Mark.

Estimated construction schedule: July to December

Estimated cost: $500,000

Traffic impact: Traffic will be maintained

17. Clarendon Avenue SW pedestrian bridge demolition

Project: Removal of a pedestrian bridge along Clarendon Avenue SW that crosses Navarre Road SW and the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

Estimated construction schedule: Summer

Expected cost: $400,000

Traffic impact: Detours will be posted

18. Shanabruck Avenue NW storm sewer installation

Project: Install new storm sewers to improve drainage and pave Shanabruck Avenue NW from 37th Street to 41st Street NW.

Estimated construction schedule: June to July

Estimated cost: $140,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

19. Westview Avenue NW storm sewer installation

Project: Install a new storm sewer to improve drainage and pave Westview Avenue NW from 37th Street to 39th Street NW; and 38th Street NW from Norman Avenue NW to Westview Avenue NW.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month

Estimated cost: $140,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

20. Woodland Avenue NW storm sewer installation

Project: Install new storm sewers to improve drainage and pave the street on Woodland Avenue NW from 30th Street NW to 32nd Street NW.

Estimated construction schedule: Underway, to be completed later this month

Estimated cost: $73,000

Traffic impact: Traffic to be maintained

Canton City road paving projects 2024

Road to be paved

From

To

3rd Street NE

Riverside Drive NE

Belden Avenue NE

3rd Street NW

Wertz Avenue NW

Alley east of Smith Avenue

3rd Street SE

Belden Avenue SE

Dead end

4th Street SE

Hartford Avenue SE

Henrietta Avenue SE

6th Street NE

The O'Jays Parkway NE

Riverside Drive NE

7th Street NE

Walnut Avenue NE

Cherry Avenue NE

8th Street SE

Belden Avenue SE

Lucinda Avenue SE

10th Street SW

Wertz Avenue SW

Camden Avenue SW

12th Street NW

Roslyn Avenue NW

Clarendon Avenue NW

13th Street NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

Woodland Avenue NW

14th Street NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

Woodland Avenue NW

15th Street NE

Mahoning Road NE

Grace Avenue NE

17th Street NW

Minerva Court NW

Vassar Avenue NW

20th Street NE

Maple Avenue NE

Railroad tracks east of Maple Avenue

20th Street SW

Wertz Avenue SW

Bedford Avenue SW

21st Street SW

Quimby Avenue SW

Harrison Avenue SW

22nd Street NE

St. Elmo Avenue NE

Railroad tracks east of Maple Avenue

22nd Street NW

Roberts Avenue NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

24th Street NW

Geltz Court NW

Dead end east of Woodland Avenue

24th Street NW

Dead end west of Frazer Avenue

Frazer Avenue NW

24th Street SE

Dead end west of Allen Avenue

Allen Avenue SE

25th Street NE

St. Elmo Avenue NE

Maple Avenue NE

25th Street SW

Dead end

Cleveland Avenue SW

26th Street SW

Dead end

Cleveland Avenue SW

27th Street NE

St. Elmo Avenue NE

Maple Avenue NE

28th Street NW

Harrison Avenue NW

Leemont Avenue NW

30th Street NE

Roosevelt Avenue NE

Sahara Avenue NE

33rd Street NW

Logan Avenue NW

Market Avenue N

34th Street NW

Logan Avenue NW

Market Avenue N

35th Street NW

Logan Avenue NW

Market Avenue N

48th Street NE

Marbury Avenue NE

Laverton Avenue NE

49th Street NE

Marbury Avenue NE

Laverton Avenue NE

50th Street NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

Dead end east of Carlton Drive

Allen Avenue SE

Allenford Drive SE

17th Street SE

Alta Place NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

Yale Avenue NW

Alton Place NE

Mahoning Road NE

Grace Avenue NE

Arthur Court NW

Homes Place NW

19th Street NW

Auburn Place NW

Woodland Avenue NW

Yale Avenue NW

Ballard Place SW

Union Avenue SW

Marion Avenue SW

Banner Court NW

Diana Place NW

Case Place NW

Banner Court NW

17th Street NW

Alta Place NW

Barton Place NE

Gibbs Avenue NE

Rowland Avenue NE

Belden Avenue SE

8th Street SE

4th Street SE

Bieyl Court SW

11th Street SW

Grigsby Place SW

Blair Place SW

Concord Avenue SW

Dartmouth Avenue SW

Blossom Court

Harvey Place SE

3rd Street NE

Blossom Court SE

8th Street SE

4th Street SE

Booth Court SW

10th Street SW

Grigsby Place SW

Case Place NW

Arthur Court NW

Yale Avenue NW

Crestmont Avenue

Harvey Place SE

3rd Street NE

Crystal Place NE

Mahoning Road NE

Dead end east of Royal Avenue

Demario Court NW

Hursh Place NW

4th Street NW

Desert Inn Court NW

Dead end

12th Street NW

Diana Place NW

Perkins Avenue NW

Fulton Road NW

Diana Place NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

Carmen Court NW

Donald Place SW

Dead end

Cleveland Avenue SW

Dorcie Court SW

10th Street SW

Grigsby Place SW

Dover Avenue NE

19th Street NE

Dead end north of 22nd Street

Eberman Place SE

Allen Avenue SE

Dead end

Eversole Avenue SW

Mill Road SW

Millview Place SW

Geltz Court NW

21st Street NW

25th Street NW

Gobel Avenue SE

8th Street SE

4th Street SE

Grace Avenue NE

Winfield Way NE

Mahoning Road NE

Gresser Court SW

11th Street SW

Grigsby Place SW

Grigsby Place SW

Maryland Avenue SW

Harrison Avenue SW

H. Carson Court NW

14th Street NW

15th Street NW

Harvard Avenue NW

30th Street NW

East Harvard Boulevard NW

Harvey Place SE

Belden Avenue SE

Girard Avenue SE

Hauer Court NW

19th Street NW

21st Street NW

Havana Place NE

Gibbs Avenue NE

Rowland Avenue NE

Henrietta Avenue NE

4th Street SE

Tuscarawas Street E

Hiner Place NE

Rex Avenue NE

Cherry Avenue NE

Holland Court SW

21st Street NW

Dead end north of 17th Street

Homes Place NW

Woodland Avenue NW

Frazer Avenue NW

Howington Circle SE

Cul-de-sac

Warner Avenue SE

Humphrey Court NW

Dead end

18th Street NW

Hursh Place NW

West of Clarendon Avenue NW

Demario Court NW

Ingram Avenue SW

Blair Place SW

Grigsby Place SW

Iris Court NW

21st Street NW

25th Street NW

Ivydale Avenue SW

19th Street SW

17th Street SW

Jay Place SE

Allen Avenue SE

Dead end

Ken Place NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

Dead end east of Van Court

Kensington Court NW

Tuscarawas Street W

Hursh Place NW

Kirk Court NW

18th Street NW

21st Street NW

Kolp Place NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

Dead end east of Van Court

Laverton Avenue NE

48th Street NE

49th Street NE

Leavell Court SE

14th Street SE

13th Street SE

Leemont Avenue NW

28th Street NW

29th Street NW

Lint Court SE

8th Street SE

Wallace Avenue SE

Logan Avenue NW

30th Street NW

36th Street NW

Louisiana Avenue NW

13th Street NW

15th Street NW

Marbury Avenue NE

48th Street NE

49th Street NE

Mason Place NW

Woodland Avenue NW

Yale Avenue NW

Mentzer Place NE

Walnut Avenue NE

Cherry Avenue NE

Millview Place SW

Eversole Avenue SW

Cleveland Avenue SW

Minerva Court NW

Dead end south of Richard Place

Mason Place NW

Minerva Court NW

16th Street SW

19th Street NW

Mosley Court SW

11th Street SW

Grigsby Place SW

Numan Place NE

Rex Avenue NE

Cherry Avenue NE

Ord Place NW

Harrison Avenue NW

Leemont Avenue NW

Park Avenue SW

10th Street SW

2nd Street SW

Parwich Circle NE

48th Street NE

Cul-de-sac

Piedmont Avenue

4th Street SE

2nd Street NE

Pop Place NW

Wertz Avenue NW

Broad Avenue NW

Prospect Avenue SW

10th Street SW

6th Street SW

Quimby Avenue SW

21st Street SW

Dead end north of 17th Street

Ramos Court SE

8th Street SE

4th Street SE

Raymont Court SW

11th Street SW

Grigsby Place SW

Rex Avenue NE

2nd Street NE

9th Street NE

Rex Avenue SE

14th Street SE

Merriman Place SE

Ridge Road NW

12th Street NW

Cottage Place NW

Rose Court NW

Diana Place NW

15th Street NW

Royal Avenue NE

13th Street NE

Mahoning Road NE

Ruth Place NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

Frazer Avenue NW

Sal Court SE

4th Street SE

Tuscarawas Street E

Seich Court SW

16th Street SW

15th Street SW

Seneca Place NE

Walnut Avenue NE

Cherry Avenue NE

Silent Court NW

19th Street NW

21st Street NW

Sites Place NE

Rex Avenue NE

Cherry Avenue NE

Snyder Avenue NE

20th Street NE

23rd Street NE

Spangler Street NE

Maple Avenue NE

Harrisburg Road NE

St. Clair Court NE

Tuscarawas Street E

2nd Street NE

Stadium Park Drive NW

McKinley Monument Drive NW

Fulton Road NW

Sunshine Court NW

Dead end south of 8th Street

12th Street NW

Superior Avenue NE

13th Street NE

Mahoning Road NE

Thoma Place NE

Mahoning Road NE

Grace Avenue NE

Union Avenue SW

Park Drive SW

Ballard Place SW

Unnamed alley between Girard and Gobel avenues SE

8th Street SE

4th Street SE

Unnamed alley north of 22nd Street NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

View Court NW

Unnamed alley North of 22nd Street NW

Dead end west of Woodland Avenue

Dead end east of Woodland Avenue

Utah Court NW

21st Street NW

22nd Street NW

Van Court NW

Kolp Place NW

39th Street NW

Van Place NW

37th Street NW

Ken Place NW

Van Place SW

Wertz Avenue SW

Dartmouth Avenue SW

Van Place SW

Arlington Avenue SW

Harrison Avenue SW

Varn Place NW

Wertz Avenue NW

Sunshine Court NW

Velvet Place NW

Geltz Court NW

Woodland Avenue NW

Vermont Place NE

Dead end east of Rowland Avenue

St. Elmo Avenue NE

View Court NW

22nd Street NW

25th Street NW

Warrick Place NE

St. Elmo Avenue NE

Maple Avenue NE

Washington Boulevard NW

Tuscarawas Street E

7th Street NW

Waynesburg Road SE

4th Street SE

Dead end south of Tyler Avenue

Wertz Avenue SW

21st Street SW

16th Street SW

Westview Avenue NW

37th Street NW

39th Street NW

Wilben Place NW

Cleveland Avenue NW

Arthur Court NW

Woodland Avenue NW

30th Street NW

32nd Street NW

Wuske Place SE

Allen Avenue SE

Dead end east of Allen Avenue

