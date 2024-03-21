Canton residents thankful as traffic signals go up on Highway 64, I-20 intersection

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Traffic signals are being installed at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 64 in an effort to stop the amount of car accidents in the area.

“I was hoping and praying for them,” Joshua Huffman, a resident who lives near the intersection, said.

The intersection has a long history of crashes and Holly Herwin, a near resident, said there have been more crashes than she can count.

Now, TxDOT is installing new lights and traffic signals to help reduce the traffic jams.

“I think it’s going to be a good thing,” Huffman said. “I think it’s going to slow a lot of things down.”

On Tuesday, TxDOT construction crews installed the traffic lights near Dukes Travel Plaza with three out of the four already up.

Clint Penney who was in an accident in 2021 on the roadway, said he was thrilled to see the signals go up.

Penney is now giving advice to motorists who are passing through the intersection.

“You need to pay attention to the road,” Penny said. “Don’t pay attention to the phone.”

Huffman said he had been waiting to see additional safety measures put in action for years.

“I think it’s going to stop a lot of problems. I really do,” Huffman said.

Locals said they believe these changes will ultimately be positive for the intersection, but accidents will continue to happen over the next couple of months as drivers get used to the new lights.

“Having to stop. Having to wait for the light and all that, I think it’s going to take some getting used to,” Herwin said.

The signals are expected to be completely installed by the end of the week, but there is no official word yet on when they will start blinking.

