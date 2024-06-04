Canton residents call for police reform, accountability following deaths, arrests

Angela Rembert of Canton calls for police reform during Monday's Canton City Council meeting. Rembert's cousin, Frank Tyson, died in April while in Canton police custody.

CANTON − Calls for city leaders to change the way the Police Department treats residents intensified Monday, following videos showing a police dog attacking a city resident last week and the department’s recent arrest of a protester.

Nine people spoke during the City Council meeting to ask leaders to hold police officers accountable for their mistreatment of residents. Several others in attendance clapped and snapped their fingers in support. Speakers have been calling for police reform at the weekly council meetings since April.

The speakers on Monday cited the deaths of James Williams, who was fatally shot by a city officer in 2022 as Williams was shooting a gun into the air to celebrate the New Year; Zachary Fornash, who was fatally shot by a city officer in December 2023; and Frank Tyson of Canton Township, who died April 18 while lying face down in handcuffs in Canton police custody. They also questioned why an officer last Thursday used his police dog to bite a man who already was lying on his stomach with his hands crossed behind his back, and why officers arrested activist Sierra Mason during a protest on May 25.

“We’re tired,” said Charla Green, who said she saw the video of the police dog attack while in South Carolina. “I’m tired of seeing it. …. What are you doing about this situation? Because we put you in office. The sad part is that I’ve got to pay taxes for (police officers’) salary and people are mistreated.”

Seeking Canton police reform: 'We need to be visible.' National Action Network opening chapter to serve Stark, Summit

Green, who started a business in April helping people with special needs, also described her interaction with Canton police when she called them to help a client who had suicidal thoughts.

“He needs training,” Green said of the responding officer. “He treated me like I was a criminal — and this (was at) a business.”

Justin Nicely of Massillon, right, speaks during Monday's Canton Council meeting while his son holds a sign with photos of people who were killed by police or have died in local police custody.

Justin Nicely of Massillon asked his son to hold a sign that read “Are you done yet?” while he spoke to council. The sign also contained photos of people who've been killed by Canton police or died in police custody.

“I want you to burn these images into your minds and keep them there for a long ass time,” said Nicely who has created a Facebook page and YouTube channel called “Canton Hall of Shame." “… You guys could have done something a long time before any lives were lost.”

He called for everyone’s resignation.

Why was Canton activist Sierra Mason arrested?

Canton police arrested Mason on May 25 on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct while she led a protest in downtown Canton to commemorate the four-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in Minnesota and to call for justice for Tyson.

According to the police complaint filed in court, Mason was standing in an intersection blocking traffic and refused to obey officers who had given her a warning.

Tyson’s cousin Angela Rembert, who had been at the protest, defended Mason and asked council to drop the charges against her, eliminate the court costs and levy “any reasonable consequences” against the arresting officer.

“It was calm that entire time,” said Rembert, who lives in Canton. “When officers arrived stating that we needed to move, Sierra Mason asked the arresting officer to give her 2 minutes — 120 seconds — to have everyone moved. Upon everyone disbursing, she was put in handcuffs and taken to jail.”

Rembert believes Mason’s arrest was retaliatory police harassment and intimidation and a violation of Mason’s free-speech rights.

Mason, who has pleaded not guilty, said the targeting and detaining of protesters undermines the fabric of society. She questioned whether there could be enough reform or training for the Canton Police Department or if it needed to be abolished.

“There is a problem here in Canton, a problem that cannot be ignored or brushed aside,” she said. “… We cannot stand idly while injustice runs rampant through our streets. We demand accountability, we demand reform and we demand justice for every single one of our citizens who have been terrorized by our police department.”

Mason’s next court hearing is today in Canton Municipal Court before Judge Richard Kubilus.

Council members did not immediately respond to Monday’s speakers.

Reach Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton residents ask council to reform Canton City Police Department