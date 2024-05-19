Canton Repository Teacher of the Month: Rebecca Clark, Alliance

NAME – Rebecca Clark

SCHOOL – Alliance Preschool

RESIDENCE – Beloit

HIGH SCHOOL ALMA MATER – Alliance City Schools

COLLEGE – Stark Technical College and Western Governors University

FAMILY – Husband, Rick Clark; sons Kevin and Jason; and granddaughters Marley and Skylar.

WHAT SUBJECTS DO YOU TEACH – I teach preschool.

WHAT IS THE BEST PART OF YOUR JOB? – Getting to know each of my students, and building a relationship with all of them. Watching their little faces light up when they have achieved something they were struggling with academically.

WHAT IS THE MOST CHALLENGING PART OF YOUR JOB? – Having enough time in the day to get everything done. I have my students for two and half hours which doesn’t give me a lot of time to fit stories, lessons, specials, and centers in during that short of time. It all seems to work out by the end of the day though.

WHAT SECRET TO SUCCESS WOULD YOU SHARE WITH STUDENTS? – Study hard and you can succeed at anything you put your mind to.

IS TEACHING KIDS THE SAME TODAY AS WHEN YOU FIRST STARTED? – No, teaching is so different from when I first started. Although we are still teaching the same concepts to our children using state standards. Technology has changed the way we teach those concepts. With the use of technology, we are able to enhance the learning of our children to give them a better education.

YOUR STUDENTS WOULD BE SURPRISED TO KNOW THAT YOU … – … truly do miss them when they are absent. I worry about them when they are not in the classroom.

WHAT IS YOUR HIDDEN TALENT? – I love to sing. I sing while I am mowing, driving, cleaning or cooking. I enjoy singing.

IF YOU WEREN’T A TEACHER, YOU’D BE … – I would be a nurse.

AFTER A LONG DAY AT WORK, WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO RELAX? – Playing with my granddaughters or reading a book.

Other nominations

ALLIANCE

Becky Clark, preschool at Alliance Preschool − Becky is our team leader. She is always striving to improve her teaching and make our school a better place.

Matt Sams, alternative education classes at Alliance Middle School − Matt Sams daily demonstrates patience and compassion toward his students. He continually looks for ways to engage students and help them to positively adjust to difficult life circumstances.

CANTON LOCAL

Meghan Fricke, science − Meghan wears many hats at CSHS, including teaching Physical Science and CCP Science, leading our science department, developing our advisory program, co-advising the 6th Man Mentor initiative, and playing a vital role in our PBIS Committee. Moreover, her recent undertaking of guiding eighth graders through advanced coursework for high school credit and preparing them for the state science test highlights her exceptional leadership and adaptability in education.

JACKSON LOCAL

Meggie Sette, first grade, Lake Cable Elementary − Mrs. Sette is patient and positive with all of her class. She understands how her students learn best, and she works to meet their individual needs. Mrs. Sette has a great sense of humor and truly enjoys engaging with her students. She is a team player and an asset to our building.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Matt Green, physical education − Mr. Green considers the needs of the whole child in his planning and implementation. He makes learning fun, engaging and active while providing structure and necessary guidelines. Mr. Green is kind, caring, and consistent in his expectations for all students. He collaborates well with other teachers and is always looking for ways to improve and help others do the same.

Lynn Brennan, junior high math − Mrs. Brennan starts each day with an infectious joy for teaching her students in the math classroom. Through various learning and assessment strategies, students are met where they are and challenged to meet each unit with excellence. Communication with staff, students, and parents is a strength as she helps to develop a love of learning in her classroom.

LAKE LOCAL

Ali DeGeorge, kindergarten − Ali DeGeorge has a nurturing approach and an infectious enthusiasm for learning. She creates an environment where every child feels valued and empowered. Her classroom is not just a place for learning about letters and numbers, but a place where her student's curiosity thrives. She constantly collaborates and seeks out new strategies and resources to enhance her lessons, keeping her classroom dynamic and engaging. She is an inspiration to us all, and we are fortunate to have her influencing the next generation with wisdom, compassion, and a joy for learning!

Meredith Duncan, chemistry, forensic biology − Meredith Duncan does a remarkable job providing instruction to her Chemistry and Forensic Biology classes while being certain that her students can look forward to spending at least 50 minutes each day in a welcoming and nurturing classroom environment. Students who enter Mrs. Duncan's classroom are quick to notice the immediate care and concern that she has for each of them along with her willingness to put forth whatever time and effort is necessary to provide them with a wonderful educational experience. Like most master teachers, Meredith far exceeds the expectations in her job description and is quick to collaborate with and assist her colleagues so that they, too, will know that there is someone close by who will make their jobs easier and more enjoyable. While she would much rather teach and inspire without attention or fanfare, our students, parents, staff members and community have noticed the daily impact of this very special teacher.

LOUISVILLE

Michael Kostur, sixth-grade social studies − Mike Kostur, a dedicated sixth-grade social studies teacher at LMS, epitomizes excellence in education. Within his classroom, he cultivates an inclusive environment where every student feels valued and embraced. Mr. Kostur's commitment extends beyond conventional teaching methods; he seamlessly integrates various content areas and real-life connections into his lessons, enriching the learning experience. Yet, what truly sets Mr. Kostur apart is his unwavering belief in his students' potential. Through his inspiring guidance, he empowers everyone to recognize their innate capabilities and seize every opportunity for growth. Mr. Kostur doesn't just teach history; he fosters a mindset of limitless possibilities.

MARLINGTON LOCAL

Jennifer Lauter, fourth-grade ELA and social studies − Mrs. Lauter is an exemplary teacher, a teacher leader among her peers and a tremendous asset to our team at Marlboro Elementary. Jenn is a district mentor and advocate for curriculum. She is passionate about her students learning and works with intention to create innovative and fun strategies, lessons and projects to help her students learn and feel success in their classroom.

Matt Denny, engineering (Career Tech) − Mr. Denny teaches engineering at Marlington High School. His program offers four classes through the traditional career tech pathway, with the option of taking three additional courses in engineering. Matt also leads our Robotics Club and recently led the MHS Robotic team in the National Robotics Challenge, where it earned three first-place finishes, one second-place finish and one third-place finish. Matt is a fantastic teacher, and Marlington High School is lucky to have him as one of its leaders.

MASSILLON

Amy Brahler, school counselor − Mrs. Brahler is very dedicated to our students and the true example of a leader. She works with our students on subjects such as making friends, kindness, honesty and responsibility. Mrs. Brahler also works with the following agencies to provide resources to our students: Stark County Care Team, Stark County Lead Counselor, Stark MHAR, Stark County School Counselor Association, Ohio School Counselor Association, and AHEAD. Thank you for all that you do for our students, Mrs. Brahler!

Sharde Collier, fifth-grade math − Ms. Collier faces every day with a positive outlook and understands the importance of giving students a fresh start. She has embraced a grade-level change for next school year with eagerness, and we are so grateful for her willingness to do what's best for students. Ms. Collier provides a safe space for her students to thrive.

MINERVA LOCAL

Troy Richeson, seventh-grade math − Troy Richeson consistently places his students' best interests at the forefront, showcasing a remarkable level of flexibility and a dedication to pushing them beyond their comfort zones. His teaching methodology is carefully crafted to address the diverse needs of his students, ensuring that each individual feels supported and empowered to achieve their full potential. Beyond the classroom, Troy's collaborative nature and proactive involvement make him an essential team player at Minerva Middle School, where he not only contributes innovative ideas but also cultivates a positive and enriching learning atmosphere. Moreover, Troy selflessly dedicates significant time not only to delivering top-notch education but also serves as a head coach in two sports and actively volunteers to enhance our school and community. Troy Richeson undeniably embodies the qualities of an exceptional educator and is a truly invaluable asset to our school.

NORTH CANTON

David Wolf, band instructor, fifth-grade instrumental music − Students at North Canton Intermediate School have had a positive introduction to playing and performing thanks to the efforts of band instructor David Wolf. With his engaging teaching style, Mr. Wolf has created a classroom environment where students learn to take risks and celebrate successes as musical pieces come together. Mr. Wolf is flexible and always a team player, and North Canton City Schools is fortunate to have Mr. Wolf as an integral part of its music program.

Chris Pullen, science − Chris Pullen serves as the middle school science department chairperson and a WEB advisor (mentoring program for sixth graders) at North Canton Middle School. He takes the initiative to do little things for colleagues to make their days better, such as organizing the sixth-grade camp groups and rotations, opening team members’ classroom doors each morning, and doing many other little things without being asked. Lastly, he brings humor to his team and is always there for students.

PERRY LOCAL

Eric Lautensleger, school counselor − Eric has a significant impact on our fifth and sixth graders as a counselor. He is passionate about what he does and can be seen each day helping our kids solve problems, make good choices, and grow into respectful young adults. Eric is also very active in our community as he supports many of the initiatives that the school district embraces. He makes Perry a better place!

Christine Wenning, district librarian − Christine leads our library and media services at Perry. She is stationed at Perry High School, but you will often see her throughout the district helping our teachers and students. Christine brings many innovative ideas to our district, and she has transformed our libraries into learning labs where our kids want to be.

STARK COUNTY CATHOLIC ELEMENTARIES

Tina Miller, STEM − She pioneered the STEM program at St. Michael School, making it a favorite class among our K-8 students. Her creativity, innovation, kindness, and dedication are unmatched. She is beloved by parents, colleagues, and students alike. Her commitment to professional development and constant search for new ideas make her truly deserving of this award.

