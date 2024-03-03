Canton police: One shot at Canton Hall of Fame Village

CANTON – Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person late Sunday afternoon at the Hall of Fame Village.

The victim is in serious condition after being shot around 4 p.m. in the 2100 block of Hall of Fame Way, according to police Lt. Dennis Garren.

"Our detectives are actively investigating. There is no suspect in custody at this time," he said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Some nearby businesses were temporarily shut down and law enforcement was blocking access to some areas.

Hall of Fame Village is a 100-acre sports and entertainment complex.

This story will be updated.

