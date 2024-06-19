Canton police looking for robber who targeted Domino's, Chipotle locations within an hour

Canton police are investigating armed robberies Tuesday at two restaurants involving the same suspect. The man didn't wear the same clothes at both incidents but had the same backpack and gun, according to investigators.

CANTON ‒ Police are looking for a man accused robbing two city restaurants within an hour Tuesday night.

According to police records, the suspect - described as being in his 30s or 40s - robbed a Domino's Pizza on Cleveland Avenue around 10:14 p.m. and a Chipotle on West Tuscarawas Street around 10:56 p.m.

The robber showed a black handgun at both stores and demanded money. He also took a pizza.

Canton police, in a news release, said the suspect is 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He carried a black backpack with a reflective, silver pattern on the straps and the gun.

The man didn't wear the same clothes at each robbery, police said.

Police said the robber was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Hulk cartoon on the back, a black face mask, gray sweatpants and white Nike tennis shoes at the Domino's robbery.

At the Chipotle robbery, police said the man had gray and white striped hoodies, gray shorts, yellow and black tennis shoes. He also wore a gray Cleveland baseball hat and a white face mask.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact police detectives at (330) 489-3144 or the Canton Communications Center at (330) 648-5800. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Tip411 or Stark County Crime Stoppers.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton police investigate armed robberies at Domino's, Chipotle