Canton Police Department Citizens Academy taking applications

CANTON − The Canton Police Department Citizens Academy will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays from May 2 through June 12 at the Thomas Wyatt Training Academy, 1430 Cherry Ave. SE.

The seven-week academy will introduce citizens to topics such as use of force, dispatch, real-time Crime Center, Patrol Division, Traffic Bureau, K-9 demo, S.W.A.T., community involvement, recruitment, mental health, crime lab and prosecutors office/court system.

Applications may be submitted in person, mailed to the Canton Police Department, 221 Third St. SW, Canton, OH 44702, or emailed to amber-staten@cantonohio.gov. Anyone can apply.

The application deadline is April 17. Visit www.cantonohio.gov/documentcenter/view/533 for an online application. Questions? Call Sgt. Riley at 330-438-4441.

