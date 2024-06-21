Canton patrolman facing termination after K-9 incident has record that is otherwise clean

CANTON ‒ A Canton City patrolman facing termination over how he used his police dog to arrest a man has a personnel record that is otherwise clear of disciplinary actions.

Nicholas Casto, a 10-year veteran of the city's police department, has received five commendations for his work, including one for saving a man who had suffered a potentially fatal heroin overdose, and was recently encouraged to take a promotional exam, according to a Canton Repository review of the officer's personnel file that was obtained through a public records request.

Canton Safety Director Andrea Perry likely will consider the information in Casto's personnel file during Casto's pre-disciplinary hearing today. The hearing was spurred by police Chief John Gabbard's recommendation to fire Casto over his arrest of a man on May 30 in the 1100 block of 16th Street NW.

Videos released by police and posted to social media of the May 30 incident show three city officers already had the man lying facedown in the grass with his hands crossed behind him before Casto approached with his K-9, Scooby, and allowed the dog to aggressively bite the man’s arm that was still crossed behind his back.

Gabbard stated in a June 7 press release that his review of the incident found "clear violations of department policy and actions that are not in line with our mission, our values or our training."

Casto had been on paid administrative leave since May 31.

What's in Officer Nicholas Casto's personnel file?

The Canton Police Department has released five files containing 286 pages that document Casto's pre-employment background search, personal information, police training, quarterly evaluations, commendations and vehicle accident reports.

Departmental commendations were given to Casto for his actions in these incidents:

On June 11, 2016, he gave repeated doses of an opioid overdose antidote to a man who was found with a pulse but not breathing. "Officer Casto's quick response and thinking ... on the scene saved the life of the victim who likely would have perished on the sidewalk had it not been for Officer Casto's performance while under pressure," said the recognition request. "Officer Casto's heroic and professional conduct shines a bright light on the Canton Police Department."

On Feb. 19, 2017, Casto and other officers responded after two suspects fired two rounds outside a city bar. They found a vehicle containing multiple loaded guns, including a Glock 19 with an extended 33-round magazine and night sights, a revolver, a semiautomatic handgun and an AK-47-style pistol. Soft body armor and marijuana were also found. The suspects were charged with weapons offenses.

On Feb. 24, 2017, Casto was among officers who developed information related to a shooting in the 1300 block of Shorb Avenue NW. They caught a suspect who had fled.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Casto and other day shift officers responded to a burglary in progress. They worked together to find a man who had been hiding in a dryer in the basement. The suspect had been involved with a stolen vehicle outside of Canton earlier in the evening and had rammed a cruiser belonging to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, but had evaded capture.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Casto was among officers who responded to the report of a woman being assaulted and forcibly removed from a home by a man with whom she had a volatile relationship. The suspect surrendered and the victim was found, along with frightened children and teens.

Recent recommendation to seek promotion

Casto's recent quarterly evaluations were largely positive.

A supervisor's report in March 2023 noted that while Casto’s strengths include coming to work ready to handle calls effectively, it also said he, "Could slow down on calls a little more to process more information about the call to handle them even better.”

A September 2023 quarterly check-in identified Casto as a senior officer who leads by example.

A Jan. 6, 2024 evaluation said, “Ptl. Casto is a team player who always helps his fellow officers on shift and is a positive influence on junior officers.” The supervisor encouraged Casto to take a promotional exam.

What did Casto's pre-employment background investigation find?

Casto was commissioned as a police officer by Safety Director Perry on April 8, 2014.

The oath of office was administered by then-Mayor William J. Healy II following a background investigation into the 2007 graduate of Akron's Archbishop Hoban High School. Casto earned an associate degree in applied science in criminal justice technology in 2010 and a bachelor of science in emergency management and homeland security in 2012. Both degrees were from the University of Akron. He ended his studies with a 3.2 grade point average.

The Canton police detective who looked into Casto's background found no criminal record. Casto had five speeding tickets in the previous seven years.

The investigating detective wrote that Casto did not make excuses for his actions that led to the motor vehicle citations and took full responsibility.

The investigator reported that Casto’s references, which included previous employers and neighbors, spoke highly of Casto and his work ethic.

“Nicholas Casto appears to be a qualified candidate to become a police officer in our department," the investigator's summary said.

Uncles were Casto's role models

In a January 2014 letter explaining the reason he wanted to become a police officer, Casto wrote that he looked up to two uncles who are police officers.

"They were the ones that helped me to really find my passion for being a police officer while I was in college studying criminal justice," Casto wrote.

Casto wrote that he wanted to be a police officer to "make a positive impact in the community using the skills and attributes that I possess. It has always been an important part of my life to protect and serve. I was raised to understand morals and values of this great nation and believe that this position will allow me to best sustain these amongst the people. The duties for this position require great character which motivates me to be a police officer."

The Repository has offered the president of the union that represents Casto, the Canton Police Patrolmen's Association, the opportunity to comment on his case. No response has been received.

