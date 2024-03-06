Canton natural gas aggregation plan rate to increase

CANTON − Canton residents and businesses enrolled in the city’s natural gas aggregation program will have to pay more to keep warm over the next two years.

Canton has set the new fixed rate for its natural gas aggregation program at $3.953 per one thousand cubic feet of natural gas for the next 24 months. The current rate is $2.835 per one thousand cubic feet of natural gas.

The new rate will begin in April and run through March 2026.

IGS Energy of Dublin, the natural gas supplier for the city’s aggregation program, will be sending a letter to current program participants next week to explain the rate, terms and conditions and how to opt out of the program.

How to opt out

The program’s 8,256 participants, which covers residential and commercial customers, will automatically begin paying the new rate unless they notify IGS Energy that they do not want to participate by April 1.

Residents who have not chosen a supplier and receive their gas supply from Dominion Energy Ohio also will automatically receive the new rate unless they opt out.

To opt out, participants can return the opt-out form that they will receive from IGS Energy in the mail next week or call IGS Energy at 877-353-0162 by April 1.

Even after April 1, participants still can cancel their enrollment at any time without penalty by notifying IGS Energy.

To compare the new rate to other available rates, visit the Public Utility Commission of Ohio’s list of other publicly available offers at www.energychoice.ohio.gov.

Canton’s natural gas aggregation program was approved by city voters in November 2001 and is available to roughly 15,000 eligible residents and small businesses in the city.

Under the program, IGS Energy delivers the natural gas to Dominion Energy Ohio and then Dominion delivers the gas to the participant.

Dominion still is responsible for maintaining the pipeline, reading the meters and sending the monthly bill that will include the gas supply charge from IGS Energy.

Reach Canton Repository staff writer Kelli Weir at 330-580-8339 or kelli.weir@cantonrep.com.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton's natural gas aggregation program rate is increasing