Canton man wins $150,000 with scratch-off lottery ticket bought in Massillon

A Canton man has won $150,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket purchased in Massillon, the Ohio Lottery said Tuesday.

The man, who was not identified by name in an Ohio Lottery news release, purchased a Lady Luck 25X ticket at the Wales Road One Stop at 704 Wales Road NW in Massillon. He will receive $108,000 after state and federal tax.

Who wins big: Lottery winners use wacky names to claim prizes

Lady Luck 25X is a $5 scratch-off with a top prize of $150,000. As of Tuesday, there are five top prizes remaining in the game, the lottery said.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton man wins $150,000 with scratch-off lottery ticket