Canton man shot to death inside Massillon movie theater

MASSILLON – A 27-year-old Canton man was shot to death Friday night inside the Regal Massillon movie theater at 175 Cherry Road NW, city police said.

Police officers responded to the scene after the shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. and found the victim, identified as Daron Davis, near the front lobby, the statement by police said.

Officers took into custody a suspect outside the Massillon Police Department shortly after 11:30 p.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details were not immediately available.

