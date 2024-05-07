Canton man who shot brother dodges prison term, gets probation

CANTON ‒ A 38-year-old city man has been ordered to spend three years on probation for shooting his 36-year-old brother on Feb. 19.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa N. Hartnett sentenced Christopher C. Billheimer after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on April 24. She reserved an 18-month prison sentence which Billheimer could be forced to serve if he violates terms of probation.

He had originally been indicted on charges of attempted murder, felonious assault and domestic violence for the incident that happened at his home in the 1400 block of 14th Street NW, between Fulton Road and McGregor Avenue NW. Two charges carried specifications that a gun was used in the crime. Conviction on either gun specification would have brought a mandatory three-year prison sentence.

The victim had been in critical condition after being shot multiple times.

Billheimer's attorney declined to comment on the case. A message seeking comment from the Stark County Prosecutor's Office on Monday was not returned.

In addition to probation, Hartnett ordered Billheimer to pay court costs and monitoring fees, perform 100 hours of community service, and get and keep a job. He must perform additional community service hours if he is not employed at least 30 hours a week. He is to complete substance abuse and mental health assessments and follow their recommendations and complete an anger management program. He may not own or otherwise possess a gun.

