Canton man sentenced to prison for providing fentanyl to Massillon man who died

CANTON – A Canton man who pleaded guilty to providing a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Massillon man in 2023 has been sentenced to six to nine years in state prison.

Marcel J. Thomas, 33, pleaded guilty to felony counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of trafficking in fentanyl-related compounds, possession of fentanyl-related compounds, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor possession of drugs.

A Stark County grand jury indicted Thomas in November of 2023. He later pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced Wednesday by Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn Heath.

Thomas had a substance that was a combination of fentanyl and xylazine, an animal tranquilizer known on the streets at tranq and the zombie drug. The 33-year-old Massillon man died May 2, 2023.

