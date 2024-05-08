Canton man gets 7 to 9 years in prison for Harmont Park shooting

CANTON ‒ An 18-year-old Canton man has been sentenced to seven to nine years in prison for attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault in connection with an Aug. 8 shooting at Harmont Park.

Each charge carried a specification that a gun was used in the crime.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Taryn L. Heath sentenced Aries T. Cantu after he pleaded guilty on April 7. He will spend two to five years on parole after his release from prison. The judge gave him credit against his prison sentence for 124 days spent in the county jail.

Indictment: Canton man charged with attempted murder in connection with Aug. 8 shooting in park

The case was transferred from Stark County Family Court. The defendant was 17 when he was arrested Aug. 16.

The 19-year-old victim was shot twice at close range and suffered serious physical harm, according to the police complaint filed against Cantu. It says Cantu fled with the victim's cellphone.

Aug. 8, 2024: 19-year-old Canton man shot at Harmont Park late Tuesday night

The victim and the suspect lived less than a mile from the park at 2701 Harmont Ave. NE at the time. Police were called at 11:46 p.m. and arrived within a minute. Police said the victim was shot in the upper chest when he had been walking in the area.Cantu's attorney did not respond to a call placed Wednesday offering the opportunity to comment on behalf of his client.

