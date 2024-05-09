Canton man charged with attempted murder in connection with January shooting

CANTON ‒ A 40-year-old man from the city's southwest section has been indicted on a charge of aggravated murder, accused of shooting of another man, 67, in the 800 block of Fifth Street SW on Jan. 29.

Lionel I. Lipkins is also charged with aggravated burglary, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. Two charges carry specifications that a gun was used in the crime.

A Canton police report said the victim was shot in the torso, abdomen, stomach area and hand. Police administered first aid before Canton Fire Department medics took him to Aultman Hospital.

Lipkins is being held in the Stark County Jail on a $1 million bond set in Canton Municipal Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

