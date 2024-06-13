Canton man arrested after brandishing handgun in road rage incident on I-77 in Green

A 30-year-old Canton man was arrested Wednesday morning after his alleged involvement in a road rage incident in Green, according to a release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

At around 10:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office was notified of a road rage incident that happened in the southbound lanes of I-77 in Green. The victim called 911 and said the suspect cut her off repeatedly and brandished a handgun.

The Sheriff's Office, along with help from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, was able to find the suspect in Stark County and stop the vehicle. The handgun was located and secured.

The suspect was transported to Summit County Jail after being charged with aggravated menacing and reckless operation.

What can people do to stay safe during road rage incidents?

One of the most important things to remember in order to stay safe during these incidents is to not engage the other individual who may be acting aggressively, Akron Police Captain Michael Miller said.

"Sometimes somebody can be baiting or trying to bait or get someone's attention and this can escalate into a road rage situation," Miller said. "A general rule of thumb is not give any attention to people who are driving aggressively, just so nothing is escalated to being a potential crime or no one gets hurt."

The way drivers can disengage from the situation includes backing away from the other driver by decreasing the car's speed, letting the driver get in front of you and not making any eye contact, Miller said.

If the road rage incident escalates and a crime has been committed, including a weapon being brandished by the aggressive driver, Miller urges drivers to get a description of the vehicle, the driver as well as the license plate number. The same thing applies if the victim believes the aggressor is following them.

"Sometimes victims of road rage incidents can be followed by the other driver, so just getting off at the nearest exit, driving to a public place or a police station, just anywhere public and well-lit if this happens at night, are important things to do if a victim feels unsafe," Miller said.

