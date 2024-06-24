Canton man accused of shooting at East Canton police officer during pursuit

EAST CANTON – A Canton man is accused of shooting at an East Canton police officer during a pursuit early Sunday morning.

Edward Irwin II faces charges of attempted felonious assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding, and felony possession of drugs, police said in a news release. He also faces several other felony warrants.

Police said an officer had made a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. at Wood Street and Nassau Street when he heard shots fired about 100 yards away. The officer started pursuing a motorcycle traveling northbound on Wood Street.

The suspect turned and is accused of shooting a firearm twice at the officer during the pursuit, police said. The officer was not hit.

The suspect slowed and attempted to pull into a gravel drive when he lost control of his motorcycle. He got back on the motorcycle and headed south on state Route 44 back into East Canton, with Louisville police and the Stark County sheriff's deputies joining the pursuit.

The suspect lost control of the motorcycle again on South Wood Street and fled on foot. A K-9 officer from Hartville helped track the suspect and take him into custody without incident, police said.

Irwin was treated at a local hospital and taken to the Stark County Jail. The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed, authorities said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton man accused of shooting at East Canton police officer