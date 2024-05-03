Canton man accused of breaching Capitol perimeter on Jan. 6, 2021

A 48-year-old Canton man has been charged with felony and misdemeanor federal offenses, accused of being among those who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

Clay Norris, also known as Clayton Norris, faces a felony charge of civil disorder and misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds or in buildings, a Justice Department said.

The statement said law enforcement officers arrested Norris in Ohio Friday and he was to make an initial appearance today in a U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio. Federal officials filed a criminal complaint against Norris in the District of Columbia.

The statement said Norris was chanting on a megaphone outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 the words, "Stop the steal," "Whose house," and "Fight for Trump."

Federal officials claim that Norris said, "I got bad news. We're pushing through. You better get down with us or back off because we're pushing through." The statement said at 1:45 p.m. that day Norris and others could be seen on surveillance video and in photographs initially breaching through the metal fencing around the perimeter of the Capitol building before U.S. Capitol police officers re-established the police line.

Norris allegedly yelled at the police officers, "We don't want you guys. We want them."

Video footage apparently obtained from witnesses show Norris was among those who breached the restricted area a second time, going up the Capitol's East Central Steps, the statement said.

Norris reached the top of the East Central Stairs and with others surrounded police officers near the entrance to the rotunda and pushed toward the building yelling "Push forward," while chanting USA and pushing into at least one police officer's shield, the Justice Department said.

The statement said video footage showed Norris by the Rotunda doors trying to enter the building but he retreated from the doors into the crowd after police deployed tear gas.

The statement said FBI agents at the Cleveland and Washington D.C. field officers investigated the case with help by U.S. Capitol Police and DC's Metropolitan Police Department. Attorneys in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National SEcurity Division's Counterterrorism Section are serving as prosecutors with help from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

The Justice Department says it has charged more than 1,385 people with violations of federal law related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol "including nearly 500 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony."

The case has been assigned to Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

It's not clear yet who is Norris' attorney.

