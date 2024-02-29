Canton man, 38, charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting brother, 36

CANTON ‒ A 38-year-old city man has been indicted on a charge of attempted murder, accused of shooting his 36-year-old brother on Feb. 19.

Christopher C. Billheimer is also charged with felonious assault and domestic violence for the incident that police allege happened at his home in the 1400 block of 14th Street NW, between Fulton Road and McGregor Avenue NW. Two of the charges carry specifications that a gun was used in the crime.

Canton police arrested the suspect after he allegedly shot Travis T. Billheimer, who lives in northeast Canton.

Police Chief John Gabbard has said that officers were called around 2:40 a.m. They found Travis outside the house. He appeared to have several gunshot wounds.

The Canton Fire Department took him to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

The case has been assigned to Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa N. Hartnett.

No attorney was listed in court records for the defendant. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Christopher Billheimer accused of trying to kill younger brother