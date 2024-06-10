Canton firefighter pleads not guilty to pandering sexual material involving child charges

A Canton City firefighter is facing sexually-oriented criminal charges involving a minor in Summit County.

Mason A. Molina, who was hired by the Canton City Fire Department in May 2021, has pleaded not guilty in Summit County Common Pleas Court to two felony charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and a felony charge of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

According to court records, Molina, 22, who lives in Barberton, was arrested in April by Barberton police. They accuse Molina of creating material in March that shows a minor participating in sexual activity; receiving material that shows a minor participating in sexual activity; and possessing material of a minor in a state of nudity.

Judge Alison Breaux said Molina is to have no internet access on any device while the case remains in court. His pretrial hearing is set for July 9.

Molina’s attorney, Maxwell R. Hiltner, could not be reached for comment Monday.

Canton’s fire chief could not be reached Monday and the city's human resources director did not immediately return a message seeking Molina's employment status with the city.

