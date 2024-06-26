Canton couple accused of failing to feed child facing charges after baby dies

CANTON ‒ The parents of a 11-month-old who died Tuesday are facing criminal charges, accused of failing to properly feed and care for their child.

The 26-year-old father, Eric. W. Rush, contributing to the death of his son by deliberately withholding nourishment and medical care, investigators allege in criminal charge of permitting child abuse filed Tuesday in Canton Municipal Court.

The baby's mother, 30-year-old Tyasia R. Singleton, is accused of failing to provide nourishment to her son and failing to care for him, which resulted in malnutrition. The criminal complaint filed by Canton police said her actions possibly resulted in the boy's death.

The boy, Royale Rush, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, said Tamara "Tammy" Wilkes, forensic investigator for the Stark County Coroner's Office.

Eric Rush is charged with two counts each of domestic violence, endangering children and permitting child abuse. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between Feb. 1 and Tuesday.

Singleton is charged with one count each of domestic violence, endangering children and permitting child abuse.

The charge of endangering children filed against Singleton says that she left the boy in the care of his father in violation of an agreement with child welfare authorities that allowed her to have custody of him. The criminal complaint says two loaded guns were found within easy reach of two children, the now-deceased baby and a 2-year-old.

The only date attached to Singleton's charges is on domestic violence, which is alleged to have happened Tuesday.

Rush and Singleton appear to live in the city of Canton, although they have different addresses in court records.

Both parents are scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday in Canton Municipal Court. No attorney is listed for either in court records.

