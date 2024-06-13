Canton cleaning homes around the shuttered Republic Steel mill

Dakota Rioux with Cleveland-based Central Window Cleaning power washes a home on Wood Owl Street NE in Canton. The city is using a $300,000 settlement with the former Republic Steel mill to clean homes in the neighborhood.

CANTON – Eric Thompkins loves being outside, cookouts and cornhole.

But for decades, the Republic Steel mill on Eighth Street SE compromised outdoor plans for him and his neighbors. Air pollution kicked up by leaded steel production settled on everything in the area — houses, cars and, according to those living nearby, their lungs.

"A lot of people moved here before the smog under the impression it was going to be a quiet, peaceful, safe community," Thompkins said. "Some people have told me that had they known what the Republic situation would become, they wouldn't have moved out here."

Republic Steel, a subsidiary of Mexican-based Grupo Simec, shuttered the plant in August with no warning to the community or workers. It was the only producer of leaded steel in the country — an inherently dirty production process. After closing, the company settled a court case involving air pollution, providing $300,000 to the city of Canton to help clean up neighboring properties.

Now, work crews with Cleveland-based Central Window Cleaning are making their way through the neighborhood, power washing homes, sidewalks and driveways to remove years of soot buildup.

The cleaning process began in April and is expected to finish in October. More than 510 homes are eligible and property owners have received letters and vouchers from the Canton Mayor's Office with scheduling instructions. Eligible homeowners have until the end of September to schedule their home cleaning.

A look at the shuttered Republic Steel mill on Eighth Street SE in Canton.

"It's definitely gotten better with the noise and emissions going away, but I hesitate to say I'm happy," Thompkins said. "You hate to see anyone lose their jobs and I wish Republic could've run a clean factory with updated, compliant equipment. The owners just weren't willing to be good neighbors. So be it."

Thompkins serves on the executive board of the Georgeview Estates Neighborhood Association, which contains 60 homes in the area.

'We've got some beautiful homes out here.'

Homeowner Gerry Radcliffe sits on her front porch in Canton near her purple flowers. She said she enjoys sitting outside and hopes continued monitoring of the air quality around the former Republic Steel mill will make it increasingly safer to continue doing so.

Homeowner Gerry Radcliffe decorates her tidy house with vibrant colors like her purple flowers and a welcoming, bright yellow front door.

Her home on Doeskin Street NE was cleaned to what she said was a satisfactory degree. Radcliffe, who has lived there for 21 years, said the Canton Mayor's Office sent out letters to all eligible residents to inform them they would be able to schedule their street for a cleaning day.

She also said the cleaners needed a voucher confirming the name and identity of the homeowner, as well as what kind of cleaning would be done. Eligible homeowners could have either the exteriors of their homes or their sidewalks and driveways cleaned with Republic's settlement money, but not both.

"I didn't have a whole lot of specks on my house, but the cleaners cleaned my entire house and did a very good job," Radcliffe said. "I have a power washer, so my son can come and clean my driveway but it's not that bad."

Radcliffe said despite being pleased with the cleaning job by the Cleveland-based company, the air quality remains a concern.

Dakota Rioux with Cleveland-based Central Window Washing power washes a home on Wood Owl Street NE in Canton as the former Republic Steel mill on Eighth Street SE is shown in the distance.

"My husband died recently and he had COPD," Radcliffe said. "His breathing was really bad and I'm almost certain it had something to do with the quality of the air. I think the city needs to continue to monitor it."

Radcliffe said the cleaning program is sufficient repayment for Republic's environmental problems. However, she said there is a long way to go before things are fully rectified and the neighborhood is made safe once again. Radcliffe suggested that the city should check soil for any chemicals or particulates that may have contaminated the ground.

A view from Doeskin Street NE of Gerry Radcliffe's house. She has lived in the area for 21 years and is among the hundreds of residents who have had or will have their homes cleaned after decades of pollution by Republic Steel.

Radcliffe said homeownership is a long-term investment, and Thompkins said issues like the steel mill smog could deter people from moving to the area.

Radcliffe said the cleaning is a step in the right direction, and a welcome one.

"The city got on the Republic Steel thing right away," she said. "I hope they continue to do so with other issues involving our safety as well because we've got some beautiful homes out here."

Pollution monitors still waiting on parts before installation

In addition to the cleaning program, the city is in the process of installing new and additional air pollution filters and monitors, which has made headway since it was delayed from its original slated completion date of April 1. Radcliffe said some neighbors had volunteered to have air monitors installed onto their properties, with others being planted on nearby roads like Marietta Avenue SE.

However, some parts for more monitors are still missing. Linda Morckel, air pollution control monitoring and inspections supervisor for the Canton City Public Health, said she is waiting on a piece of tubing for a silicon dioxide monitor and a filtration tank for a volatile organic compound filter.

The filters and monitors should be fully operational within the coming weeks, during which the search for volunteer overseers continues, Morckel said.

"We're oh so close to having everything up and running, much further along than we were a few weeks ago," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton residents near Republic Steel mill relieved by cleaning program