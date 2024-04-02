Canton-area weather update: It's wet and going to get wetter, with potential for tornado

Tuesday started out very wet and could get stormy across Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service said the region is under the risk or severe storms and even some tornadoes.

Parts of northern Stark and Wayne counties are at enhanced risk for strong storms. Southern Wayne County along with Mansfield and areas south of Canton are at a "moderate" risk for severe weather.

"Plan ahead now for strong wind gusts, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes across much of the area," the weather service said.

Waves of rain are expected to continue throughout the day.

Flooding has temporarily closed a section of Wales Avenue NW between Strausser and Shuffel streets NW, according to an alert from Jackson Township officials.

The weather service said the greatest risk for severe storms will be this afternoon into the evening.

The biggest threat is for damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, hail of 1 to 2 inches in diameter along with "significant" risk of tornadoes possible.

"Several tornadoes, some strong or intense, will be possible," the weather service said.

The storms could bring significant rainfall, too, that could cause minor flooding along rivers and creeks.

Things will cool down after Wednesday with a chance of snow showers through Friday.

What's the eclipse weather forecast for Akron and Canton?

The weather in Northeast Ohio can be fickle and change by the minute, especially in early April.

The weekend forecast for Saturday and Sunday leading up to the big day look clear with sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

The eclipse day forecast is looking decent.

Accuweather is predicting highs in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies in Akron and Canton on April 8 with a 37% chance of cloud cover in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service forecast is similar.

The forecast by the weather service calls for a chance of showers with partly sunny skies and a high near 6

