Canterbury Cathedral dean emeritus will speak at series of events in Oklahoma City

A distinguished Anglican priest, theologian and chaplain will be visiting Oklahoma City for a series of events.

The Rev. Robert Willis, dean emeritus of Canterbury Cathedral in England, will be guest speaker at "A Community Conversation" set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Bishop W. Angie Smith Chapel on the campus of Oklahoma City University, 2501 E Blackwelder. The free event is sponsored by the Oklahoma Faith Network.

The Rev. Shannon Fleck, Oklahoma Faith Network executive director, said Willis will speak about cultivating hope, progressive faith and the dangers of extremism.

Willis also will be guest speaker at the St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church 40th anniversary celebration on Sunday, May 26, at 14700 N May. He will speak at the church's adult forum at 9:30 a.m. and a worship service at 10:45 a.m.

More: A year later, Blessed Stanley Rother shrine offering worship, fellowship in spectacular setting

The Rev. Joseph Alsay, rector of St. Augustine of Canterbury, said he invited Willis to serve as guest preacher for his church's anniversary celebration after hearing him preach at the Leader's Way, a leadership initiative for Episcopal clergy held at Berkeley Divinity School at Yale.

"He's a fine theologian," Alsay said. "I didn't know if he would come to Oklahoma to a small church, but he is coming."

Willis, who is also a music composer, served as the dean of Canterbury, running the mother church of the Anglican Communion and the King’s School at Canterbury. In that capacity, he advised three archbishops, government and the crown of England from 2001 to 2022.

He became known particularly for his broadcasts of morning prayer that he and his partner Fletcher Banner made each day for 26 months during the COVID pandemic. The broadcast snippets attracted views from people around the world.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dean emeritus of Canterbury Cathedral in England coming to Oklahoma