Can't wait until 2044 for solar eclipse? California will see total lunar eclipse next year

Total solar eclipses are like a musical god who waits years between tours. There won't be another visible from the continental United States until 2044, and it'll be a year after that until one is seen from any part of California. (Northern California at that.)

If you want to catch a good show sooner, meet total lunar eclipses: the less-hyped but still cool band that plays clubs. One will be visiting California in less than a year: March 25, 2025. There's no cover charge, and you won't even need glasses.

First things first: In a lunar eclipse, Earth is in between the sun and moon. In the solar eclipse we just saw, the moon was in between us and the sun.

In a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the moon is in our shadow, so that part disappears and the color of the rest is normal. We had one of those in 2022, and there will be another Sept. 18.

Perhaps the most remarkable to view, though, is a total lunar eclipse like the one we'll see next year. That's when the moon is completely in Earth's shadow. Instead of making the moon disappear, that makes it appear a deep red color — what people call a "blood moon." NASA says that's because only longer wavelength red and orange light gets through Earth's atmosphere, while blues and violets scatter and don't reach the moon.

You can learn more about all kinds of eclipses and see when they'll happen at NASA.gov/moon/eclipses.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Don't wait till 2044: California will see total lunar eclipse in 2025