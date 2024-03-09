Can't rain on this parade: Akron celebrates St. Patrick's Day downtown Saturday

Sure, it rained Saturday. And yes, such conditions are known to spoil many a parade.

But any true St. Patrick's Day fan knows rain could always be part of the deal. It is the thing that brings those rainbows and pots of gold, after all.

The St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish Marching Band plays during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Akron Saturday.

School bands, alpacas, dogs, costumed adults, candy-hungry kids and more braved the gray skies Saturday for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Akron.

The parade stepped off at Cedar and Main streets at noon, heading north on South Main Street to Bowery Street.

Dhay Simpson, 4, gets candy during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Akron Saturday.

The lineup included grade school and high school bands, floats and marchers by organizations and businesses, along with dog and alpaca groups.

The parade was organized by the Mark Heffernan/Margaret Judge Divisions of the Ancient Order of Hibernians and the city.

Akron Pickle Alicia Kennedy waves to people along Main Street during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Akron Saturday.

The Irish Wolfhounds of Northeast Ohio walk along Main Street during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Akron Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Rain doesn't stop St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Akron Saturday