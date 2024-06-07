'I can't handle the heat': Temps hover around 100 Thursday

Jun. 6—At the Compassion Services Center in the International District Thursday afternoon, Virginia Archuleta and her husband Manuel Archuleta Sr. put damp bandanas on their faces and took sips of water as temperatures flirted with the century mark.

According to the National Weather Service of Albuquerque, highs at Albuquerque International Sunport reached around 100 degrees, just shy of the record of 101 set in 2010.

Lovelace Health System spokeswoman Whitney Alcantar said in an email that a handful of people were treated for heat-related illnesses Thursday, just like Manuel Archuleta had been hours earlier.

On Wednesday, Virginia said she and Manuel went to the homeless shelter while Manuel was feeling ill, and "they were like, 'Oh my God, put (a wet towel) around his neck. Here are some waters.'"

Manuel later went to a local hospital with heatstroke, but he is doing better.

The hot weather has not only impacted people but pets like Compassion resident Jerry Jackson's 10-year-old dachshund-Chihuahua mix named Brownie, who cooled his paws in the center's "puppy pool."

"I can't handle the heat," Jackson said. "He can't either."

Interfaith Bible Church Pastor Joanne Landry said she opened the cooling center about three years ago because "we know New Mexico's weather and a lot of our homeless folks are not healthy. So they come in get rehydrated, or if they are dizzy, we wet them down and give them something to drink."

Thursday was a reminder that it can get rough for people and animals alike, and Friday and Saturday could be just as tough for Brownie and the Archuletas.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures could again reach triple digits on Friday, while Saturday is slated to be 99 degrees. A heat advisory will be issued from noon to 7 p.m. Friday.

Marshall said there will be daily chances of thunderstorms through the area with high temperatures dropping into the low 90s on Sunday and high 80s on Monday before going back into the mid-90s.

When temps are projected to hit 100, the city of Albuquerque's Parks & Recreation Department on Wednesday activated Operation Cooldown 2024, under which the city offers "sprinkler play" at four alternating parks.

Additionally, the city said unhoused people can go to resource centers like HopeWorks, The Rock at Noonday, Albuquerque Health Care for Homeless, First Nations, and God's Warehouse to take showers and stay cool. For more information, call 768-HELP (4357) or visit cabq.gov/homeless.