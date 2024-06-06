Canon-McMillan senior badly burned in house fire defies odds, walks at graduation

A senior at Canon-McMillan who was badly hurt in a house fire in February was able to walk the stage at graduation.

Dominic Mansmann has burns covering 70% of his body and is still recovering after the devastating fire.

On 11 News at 6, meet the senior hockey player who hit a milestone many thought was out of reach.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania Triangle Tech closing permanently, school announces Suspect killed in Brentwood officer-involved shooting VIDEO: Suspect in 2022 Greensburg bar stabbing acted in self-defense, attorney says DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts