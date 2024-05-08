Canoga Park home raided by FBI agents, SWAT team

Neighbors remain stunned after FBI agents and SWAT team members swarmed a Canoga Park home on Tuesday night.

Federal agents responded to a townhome on the 21700 block of Hart Street at around 5:45 p.m. A search warrant for a male suspect was being served as armored trucks arrived on the scene.

Officers deployed flash bangs and using loudspeakers, ordered the suspect to exit his house.

Video of the raid showed a row of vehicles filled with armed officers dressed in camo and full tactical gear, accompanied by a BearCat armored vehicle.

Residents in the area said they were terrified and stunned by the alarming commotion. A neighbor who was not identified lives in the unit next door and shares a wall with the suspect’s home.

He said he was terrified and confused when SWAT officers surrounded the townhome.

“We came out freaking out,” he said. “It was a regular morning, a regular day. I was making my potatoes, bacon and eggs and I turned around and my mom had this scared look on her face,” he recalled. “I look at her and then I hear, ‘Boom! Boom!’ so I look outside and I just see a flash bang in my face. I’m all disoriented. I run upstairs and the police are banging on the doors. I was just in fear the whole time.”

Residents were terrified after FBI agents and SWAT Team members swarmed a Canoga Park neighborhood on May 7, 2024. (TNLA)

He recalls frantically telling his aunt to call 911 before realizing the commotion outside was being caused by authorities, confusing him further.

“I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “I was just so scared and tried to get away as fast as I could.”

A woman who also lives in the home initially believed that someone had shot her family inside their house.

“I kept thinking, ‘Oh my God, they just shot my family,” she recalled. “So we run upstairs and I keep hearing a couple more [bangs] and I’m thinking, ‘I’m about to get shot. I’m about to die.’”

She and her family eventually stepped outside with their hands up before realizing they weren’t the targets as authorities quickly told them to go back inside.

The suspect that agents were actually searching for was their next-door neighbor although details about what the man may have been wanted for remain unclear.

The neighbors don’t know the suspect very well but said he always seemed nice.

“We went to go ask [the authorities] why they were here and they just told us, ‘We got a search warrant for his house,'” the neighbor said. “We’re asking them like, ‘Can we know what happened?’ We got explosives thrown into our living room! Like, we’re trying to know what’s up. We can’t even eat our breakfast in peace. The only thing I knew was fear at that moment.”

KTLA has reached out to the FBI for more information on the case and has yet to hear back.

The suspect was only described as a man in his 20s to 30s, but his identity was not released as the investigation continues.

