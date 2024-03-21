‘It cannot stop there’: Kansas Gov. pushes for debate on Medicaid Expansion

TOEPKA (KSNT) – On Wednesday, Kansas lawmakers heard Gov. Laura Kelly’s bipartisan Medicaid expansion proposal named the Cutting Healthcare Costs for All Kansans Act.

For the first time in in four years, the Kansas legislature allowed public debate on Medicaid expansion, according to a news release from the governor’s office. With just one week to submit testimony, more than 900 supporters of Medicaid Expansion wrote-in, according to the Governor’s Office.

Out of those 900 testimonies, 450 were submitted to the House of Representatives and 463 testimonies were submitted to the Senate.

“Kansans across the state have overwhelmingly echoed the same message — they want Medicaid expansion,” Kelly said. “While the legislature has held hearings, it cannot stop there. The Cutting Healthcare Costs for All Kansans Act must swiftly be debated on the floor and put up to a vote.”

The Senate Ways and Means Committee and Public Health and Welfare Committee met for an informational hearing on Medicaid expansion, while the House Health and Human Serviced Committee held a hearing for House Bill 2556.

To watch the Senate’s informational hearing on Medicaid expansion, click here. The hearing for House Bill 2556 can be watched here.

