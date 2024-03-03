MONROE — Plastic pollution and plastic overabundance are big problems everywhere, including Monroe County. Local environmental leaders will discuss the topics Thursday.

“We cannot recycle our way out of plastic pollution, yet this is the approach we've been told to take since the 1950s, and we’re at 5 percent recycling,” said Dan Rock, Recycling and Green Community Program director at the Monroe County Health Department. “Within the county, at some sites, I have doubled, tripled and quadrupled the number of recycling bins available. It hasn't made a dent. The recycling bins continue to overflow, despite hundreds of thousands of dollars spent annually. There will never be enough recycling bins for all of this material. It needs to be addressed at the source.”

Recycling bins are overflowing in Monroe County. Many of the items in them are plastic.

Rock and the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary community are holding a forum on plastic pollution from 2-3:30 p.m. March 7 in the Maxis Community Room at the IHM Motherhouse, 610 W. Elm Ave. The public is welcome. The forum is part of an anti-plastics campaign that the IHM community kicked-off in December.

Thursday’s speakers will be Rock; Jen Shankie, IHM’s Justice, Peace and Sustainability Office coordinator; and Danielle Conroyd, River Raisin Institute director.

Jen Shankie (left) and Danielle Conroyd (right) are shown with Jeff Krcmarik, who spoke about plastic pollution in December at the IHM Motherhouse. Shankie and Conroyd will speak about plastic pollution Thursday at the Motherhouse.

“We will be talking about plastic pollution locally and globally with a focus on holding plastic producers accountable,” Shankie said.

The speakers are hoping to ignite change.

Rock

“I plan to discuss some of the legislative efforts underway in the state, nationally and globally," Rock said. “Within Michigan, our solid waste laws were just completely overhauled to something they are calling 'materials management.' Part of this overhaul also included a 45% recycling rate mandate with zero accountability, financially or environmentally, for the producers of all of this material. This is a gift to plastic producers. So, taxpayers and municipalities will continue to be additionally burdened with this underfunded mandate that fails to address the issue at the source. It's time to look upstream and hold producers accountable for the pollution they create. Just like if your bathtub was overflowing, you wouldn't first reach for the mop, you would first turn off the tap. That's exactly what we need to do with plastic pollution."

Plastic pollution is common everywhere.

In December, the IHM community launched the anti-plastics campaign. Currently, there’s a plastic pollution exhibit in the IHM gallery, and more events will be coming.

“We are going to do educational events throughout the year. We hope to have a plastic bag collection, maybe starting on Earth Day," Shankie said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

The campaign kicked-off in December, when Jeff Krcmarik spoke at the Motherhouse. He is a recycling specialist in the materials management division of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. He discussed what can be done by disposal facilities and gave an overview of recycling grants and types of community programs.

Rock said something needs to be done now.

"The amount of plastic produced is set to triple by 2060," he said.

To learn more, contact Shankie at 734-240-9691 or jshankie@ihmsisters.org.

— Contact reporter Suzanne Nolan Wisler at swisler@monroenews.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: 'We cannot recycle our way out of plastic pollution'