‘I cannot die tonight’: Victim of gruesome Pine Hills assault testifies against accused rapist

Jury deliberations are expected to begin Wednesday in the case of an accused rapist.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old registered sex offender Bruce Whitehead sat in an Orange County courtroom as the woman he’s accused of assaulting and mutilating took the stand.

Channel 9 is not naming or identifying the victim.

The victim’s testimony lasted nearly two hours as she described in graphic detail how she was attacked but managed to escape.

That victim said she thought of her then two-year-old son as she fought to survive.

She told jurors that she traveled out of state to testify against Whitehead.

She said she left Florida with her now 4-year-old son shortly after the attack.

On the witness stand, the victim zeroed in on Whitehead, telling jurors he is the man who tried to kill her.

According to the victim’s testimony, on December 10, 2022, Bruce Whitehead offered her more than $800 to paint her.

Instead, the victim said Whitehead kidnapped her, sexually assaulted her, and mutilated her.

She told jurors she was in fear for her life the entire time and said the vicious assault ended when Whitehead tried to stab her three times, but the blade jammed.

“At this point, I was like okay, he’s not going to let me go. He’s trying to kill me. He’s going to kill me right now. So, I kind of grabbed his hand,” said the victim.

She then described how she fought off Whitehead by kicking, screaming, and punching him, before she was able to get away and run to a nearby neighbor’s house.

Prosecutors asked the victim what went through her head as Whitehead attempted to stab her.

“I had to get back to my son. No matter what already happened. No matter what, I have to get out of here. I cannot die tonight,” said the victim.

The defense did not have any questions for the victim, nor did Whitehead’s attorney call additional witnesses to the stand.

However, during a break, Whitehead told the judge he wanted to apologize to the victim.

Whitehead appeared to be emotional as he told the judge he was “psychologically messed up.”

He then told the judge he needed a moment to collect himself before stating, " I know it’s not about me right now, I get that, but I do have feelings too.”

Jurors will return Wednesday morning to hear closing arguments and then will begin their deliberations.

