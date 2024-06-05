'I cannot believe this is happening': 911 callers describe chaos at Akron mass shooting

The 911 calls reporting the mass shooting early Sunday at an outdoor party in East Akron describe a chaotic, frightening scene unfolding.

"Someone is lying in the grass in front of this house," one caller said in the 911 recordings released Wednesday by Akron police. "This is insane! I cannot believe this is happening right now."

The woman, who was present at the mass shooting, confirmed an unknown assailant fired into the crowd of partygoers from a vehicle.

She described multiple people who had been shot and were lying on the ground. She did not see the shooter or get a description of anyone who was riding in the vehicle. She said the vehicle continued north on Kelly Avenue.

"Somebody just rode past and did a drive-by and there's a couple people that [have been shot]," the caller said.

What had started as a peaceful celebration at Kelly and 9th avenues turned deadly after shots were reportedly fired after midnight.

During a press conference Wednesday, city officials updated the number of people shot from 25 to 27. One victim, LaTeris Cook, 27, of Akron, has died.

LaTeris Cook stands with his stepmother Kalandra McDowell. Cook, 27, was shot and killed on June 2 in an Akron mass shooting.

A total of 45 shell casings and three firearms were recovered from the scene.

A male caller from the released 911 calls claimed to have been grazed in the head by a bullet and needing emergency assistance. He said he did not see who did the shooting or where the shots came from.

Another caller repeatedly screamed for help and reported that multiple people were down as music blared in the background.

An investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement has not identified any suspects and no arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron mass shooting 911 calls detail chaotic scene