'We cannot afford to turn a blind eye': Call to reduce Kansas' disability waiver waitlist

Vic Miller

Kansas faces a pressing issue that demands immediate attention: the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) waiver waitlist.

Kansans with disabilities and their families have been forced to endure a bureaucratic nightmare, navigating an arduous waitlist for essential services that can and will significantly improve their quality of life. As a community, we cannot afford to turn a blind eye to this crisis any longer.

The I/DD waiver program is a lifeline for individuals with disabilities, providing vital services such as personal care, therapy and residential support. I have experienced this process firsthand with a family member of mine, who was fortunate enough to obtain a waiver many years ago.

Without this waiver, my family would have endured overwhelming and sustained financial, emotional and psychological stress.

The demand for these waivers far exceeds the available resources. Right now, over 5,000 people languish on the waitlist. Current appropriation levels, combined with the expected additions to the waitlist, mean that number will not be reduced under current proposals.

As a state, we should be embarrassed.

The waitlist is not just a list of names; it represents real people with serious needs. These people deserve the same dignity and respect we provide others.

The consequences of this waitlist are profound. Families are left struggling to provide 24-hour care for their loved ones, often sacrificing their own well-being and financial stability in the process.

Failing to address the waitlist perpetuates cycles of isolation and dependency. The human cost of inaction is immeasurable. Potential is squandered and the value of life is needlessly diminished.

Moreover, the I/DD waiver waitlist exacerbates existing inequalities within our society. People of color, low-income individuals and our rural neighbors are disproportionately impacted by disparities in access to care. The waitlist reinforces the notion that some lives are inherently less valuable than others.

In December, I was pleased to read that House Republican leadership in the Kansas Legislature was “laser-focused” on reducing the waitlist. However, I’ve been disappointed.

Kansas requires an approach that combines short-term interventions with long-term systemic reforms. I attempted to add funding into our state budget to achieve these goals, but House Republicans voted it down.

Recently the Oklahoma Legislature spent $32.5 million to eliminate their waiting list of over 5,000 people. Kansas has a multibillion surplus; it’s time we put our money where our mouths are.

More: Why Kansans are waiting a decade-plus for aid for developmentally disabled family members

Last year in Kansas, 561 people were added to the waitlist; yet, the current proposal before the House only funds 500 additional spots. The list will continue growing until we take serious action. This problem is not going away.

The I/DD waiver waitlist in Kansas is a moral imperative that demands our collective attention. We cannot continue to relegate those with disabilities to the margins of society, denied the support and services they need to thrive.

As Kansans, we have a responsibility to uplift our vulnerable neighbors. It benefits us all. Please reach out to your state legislators and encourage them to support legislation that would provide the necessary resources to solve this problem.

Vic Miller is the House Democratic Leader in the Kansas Legislature, where he represents parts of central and southeast Topeka. Miller has served in the Kansas House, Kansas State Senate, Topeka City Council, Shawnee County Commission, municipal judge, and more. Miller is also a candidate for the 19th Kansas Senate seat.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Kansas needs to support resources to reduce disability waiver waitlist