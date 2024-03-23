Cannon County man sentenced following three Nashville bank robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Cannon County man was sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison Friday, months after pleading guilty to charges related to three bank robberies in the Nashville area.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Clifton Knight took more than $3,000 during a robbery at a SunTrust Bank along Hobbs Road on Jan. 4, 2022; threatened a clerk and stole more than $5,000 during a robbery at a SunTrust Bank along Old Hickory Boulevard on Feb. 4, 2022; and took more than $4,000 during a robbery at a Fifth Third Bank along Donelson Pike on Feb. 8, 2022.

In August 2023, officials said Knight pleaded guilty to a three-count indictment charging him with the three robberies.

Then, on Friday, March 22, the 62-year-old Woodbury man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee announced.

The Metro Nashville Police Department and the FBI reportedly investigated this case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph P. Montminy.

