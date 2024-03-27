Cannabis-related poisonings rising in NY. How you can prevent them

Cannabis-related poisoning calls continue to be on the rise in New York.

Nearly 700 cases involving cannabis products were handled by the Upstate New York Poison Center last year, with most calls coming in for children under the age of six who got into edible cannabis products, the center says.

Here's which poisonings topped the chart for New Yorkers in 2023 and how you can prevent them from happening.

What were the top poisonings in NY last year?

According to the Upstate New York Poison Center, more than 50,000 cases were assisted by specialists in poison information in 2023, with 79% of calls being for unintentional poisonings.

Here are the top five poisonings for New Yorkers of all age groups in 2023:

Analgesics (painkillers)

Household cleaning products

Antidepressants

Cosmetics/personal care products

Cardiovascular drugs

Marijuana plants at Prime ATC (now GraniteLeaf Cannabis) in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

How you can prevent poisonings

Especially with cannabis products, the Poison Center urged consumers to remember to keep it up, away and out of sight and reach of children as they can become very sick and often need to go to the hospital.

Here are some additional tips to prevent poisonings:

Keep medicines and household products locked up and out of sight of children, preferably in a secure medication lockbox.

Store all medicines and products in their original containers.

Do not refer to medicine as candy.

Take medicines over a sink or countertop and put them up, away and out of reach.

Teach children to ask an adult before eating or drinking anything, since poisons can look like food or drink.

Secure all household chemicals with a lock and key or use a cabinet lock.

Don't leave tobacco products like cigarettes or vape pens in view of children — even a small amount of vape juice can be toxic to a child and just one cigarette or butt swallowed by a child could mean a trip to the ER.

Have your heating system checked by a professional.

Check the batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors.

NY marijuana legalization: See dispensaries map, timeline

What you should do if someone may have been poisoned

Call the Upstate New York Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 and your call will be answered by a certified specialist in poison information — a registered nurse, pharmacist or doctor trained in toxicology.

Be sure to have the product with you while you're on the phone with the center because the specialist will gather essential details, including information about the patient, what happened and what symptoms they are experiencing.

Once you're done talking to the Poison Center, follow the guidance the specialist provided.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Cannabis-related poisonings rising in NY. How you can prevent them