Canisteo police chief placed on paid administrative leave pending 'inquiry'. What we know.

Canisteo Police Chief Kyle C. Amidon is on paid administrative leave pending an "inquiry," according to village officials.

Amidon, a Canisteo native and veteran chief of police, was put on leave effective May 28, according to the Village Clerk's Office, which said it is unable to release further information.

Canisteo Mayor Monica Recktenwald is away this week and unavailable for comment, the Village Clerk's Office said, and Recktenwald did not return emails seeking comment.

In Amidon's absence, Canisteo Police Sgt. James Giglio is the sergeant in charge of the five-member department until further notice.

“The mayor instructed me that I would be in charge until I hear otherwise, and that is how we have been operating," Giglio said.

Asked about a possible investigation, Giglio said, “I can’t comment on it. It’s an ongoing matter at this time and I have been told not to discuss it until further notice.”

A New York State Police spokesperson said the agency has no comment.

Currently, the Canisteo PD has two full-time officers, one part-time officer and two school resource officers.

