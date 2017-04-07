The Canine Strikes Back: Yoda the Dog, Thought to Be Dead After Boat Accident, Found Alive 3 Days Later

A Labrador named Yoda was found wet, shivering, and frightened after spending three days alone following a boating crash that killed one man in California.

Authorities in Marin County discovered Yoda offshore on Thursday, days after a boating accident that left 47-year-old San Jose resident Brian Phidat Ho dead.

Ho was aboard the boat on a fishing excursion with Yoda, another man and another dog when, according to authorities, the boat was capsized by waves. The second man and another dog were recovered shortly after the tragedy.

Yoda was presumed dead.

On Thursday, Marin County Fire Department Chiefs were scouting locations for a rescue orientation when they noticed Yoda offshore on a beach.

When they went to her, they said she was shivering and was wet. They said she had no visible injuries and matched the description of the dog from Monday's boating accident.

The Chiefs put a lifejacket on her and brought her to Marin Humane, a dog adoption facility, to get checked out. After given the all clear, the Chiefs took her back to the fire station where they contacted Ho's family.

“We called the family and we happened to reach them during the funeral," Battalion Chief Bret McTigue said in a statement. "We gave them the update and they were able to make the announcement about the dog at the funeral, which was nice."

Before the family could get Yoda, they posted a series of photos of the dog on Twitter as she recovered.

— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) April 6, 2017

On Thursday evening, family came to collect Yoda and told firefighters that she was adopted a year-and-a-half ago from the pound after having been abused. They said Yoda’s tail goes between her legs until she gets to know you.

— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) April 6, 2017

A member of the fire department told the family that "she was definitely feisty" at first, but eventually warmed up to everyone.

The family said they were going to be bringing Yoda to Ho's services and he will be buried Saturday.

