Candy Corn Soft Serve Is One More Reason to Visit Disney This Fall

While Gordon Ramsay may call candy corn "earwax formed in the shape of a rotten tooth," fans of the quintessential Halloween candy are going to flip over Disney's Candy Corn Soft Serve.

It's not new - it's been served at Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party for the last few years, but it somehow managed to slip under the radar, perhaps overshadowed by other Disney treats like wine slushies and Freakshakes.

According to The Disney Food Blog, you can order a cup or cone of vanilla and orange swirled soft serve, which comes with crushed candy corn on top. You can find it at Storybook Treats in Fantasyland, and at Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies in Tomorrowland, along with other Halloween treats.

The dessert has been around at least since 2013, and is featured in this year's Halloween Party Guide. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party runs on select nights from August 25, 2017 to November 1, 2017.

If you can't make it to Disney this fall, you can satisfy your candy corn craving with these festive jello shots, ghost cupcakes, or ice cream.

