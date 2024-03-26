Candler man charged in 3-car wreck that left 91-year-old man dead, Asheville police say

ASHEVILLE — City police have charged a Candler man following a three-car wreck near the intersection of Smokey Park Highway and Acton Circle that left one 91-year-old man dead March 21.

John Terrell Foulk, 57, of Cander, was arrested March 22 and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield when making a left turn, according to a news release from the police department.

The charges were brought APD completed its investigation, along with consulting the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office, the release said. Foulk was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

APD patrol officers responded to the motor vehicle collision around 6:13 p.m. on March 21. Based on APD's investigation, Foulk was operating a 2016 GMC Sierra truck east on Smokey Park Highway and attempted to turn left onto Acton Circle, according to a news release from the police department.

When the GMC Sierra turned left, the truck impacted a Hyundai Accent sedan traveling west on Smokey Park, the release said. The Hyundai Accent driver, Larry Gaither Brooks, 91, then made contact with a 2010 Nissan Titan truck.

Brooks succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His son and daughter were also in the vehicle, the release said. Both passengers were transported to Mission Hospital for treatment. One remained in critical condition as of March 22. The Citizen Times has asked APD for an update on their condition.

Both the drivers of the 2016 GMC and the 2010 Nissan Tatan were uninjured, according to police.

Foulk has an upcoming court date of May 9, according to an online court database.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Candler man charged in 3-car wreck that left 91-year-old dead