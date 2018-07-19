Candlelight vigil in front of White House is part of nationwide protest

A crowd of hundreds of people participated in a national vigil “to demand democracy” and “confront corruption” on Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washington, D.C., on July 18, 2018. Vigils were organized at locations throughout the U.S. to voice criticism of President Trump for his handling of a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16. Critics accuse Trump of failing to stand up to the Russian leader and dealing a blow to U.S. intelligence agencies by publicly casting doubt on their findings. (EPA)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.