Candidates vying for Winnebago County Board District 24 seat share their priorities

OSHKOSH ― The incumbent Andy Buck? Or his challenger Sarah Nelson?

That's the option facing District 24 voters April 2 when they head to the polls for the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors District 24 elections.

As part of the Northwestern's ongoing election coverage, both candidates were asked to explain what they see as their priorities on the Winnebago County Board. Here's what they said.

General election preview: Here's who's moving on to the general election after Tuesday's primary in Winnebago County

Andy Buck

Andy Buck

Age: 43

Occupation: Representative with IUPAT DC 7

What would be your three priorities if elected? My priority is always the citizens of Winnebago County. Prioritizing and maintaining the level of services we provide to our people. Attracting people to move here and retaining the talent we have so our kids and grandkids stay in our community.

Working with our professional department heads, I was able to put forth the first ever facilities assessment study in Winnebago County. We have an aging infrastructure that needs to be addressed.

Winnebago County has the most water per capita out of any county in Wisconsin. I was happy to support the land and water conservation grant to make sure we continue to have clean water and thriving areas of habitat for wildlife.

Winnebago County is home to the state’s best nursing home in Parkview Health Center. We need to make sure Parkview Health Center is thriving and growing to ensure our veterans and elderly population are always taken care of.

Sarah Nelson

Sarah Nelson

Age: 39

Occupation: Registered nurse

What would be your three priorities if elected? Fiscal responsibility with increased government transparency (eg: finding a solution to avoid/decrease large special assessment allocations to individual home and business owners for road/water/other city improvements).

Family and community safety and ensuring law enforcement officials have the resources needed to uphold the law.

Protection of your rights as outlined in the United States Constitution and preventing government overreach.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: District 24 Winnebago County candidates explain their priorities