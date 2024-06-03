Here are the candidates vying to represent Democrats in 2nd Congressional District against Jen Kiggans

Attorney Jeremiah “Jake” Denton IV and Missy Cotter Smasal, a Navy veteran, are vying for the Democratic nomination in the 2nd Congressional District.

Though the primary is just weeks away, the candidates have their eyes set on the November general election. So far, they’ve refrained from fierce attacks against each other, instead saving their jabs for incumbent Republican Jen Kiggans or the GOP overall.

The winner of the June 18 primary will face a tough fight in November. Kiggans ousted Democrat Elaine Luria from the seat two years ago. This year’s race is expected to be among the most competitive in the nation and could help determine which party holds the House of Representatives.

As is often the case in primaries, Denton and Smasal share some major policy priorities, with both identifying voter rights and reproductive health care as top concerns. Neither has previously held elected office.

Denton, 48, is a lawyer specializing in constitutional law and civil rights. The lifelong Virginia Beach resident further described himself as a father, surfer and Little League coach. He previously worked as a reporter for Inside Business and Port Folio Weekly, publications that were owned by The Virginian-Pilot’s former parent company, Landmark Media Enterprises.

Denton said he was compelled to run for office after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He completed a leadership program at University of Virginia’s Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership before launching his campaign.

“I love fighting for my clients rights,” he said, adding he now wants to fight for the nation. “I decided in December that the best way I can contribute to our society is by beating Jen Kiggans and turning this district blue.”

Denton said he is alarmed by nationwide efforts to restrict voting rights. If elected, he would back measures to allow all states to have the options offered in Virginia, like extended early voting and no-excuse absentee voting.

He identified reproductive health care as another top priority. He supports codifying abortion rights into federal law.

Denton is also concerned with social media and Section 230, a provision in the Communications Decency Act that gives tech companies broad legal immunity for what their users post online. He believes Congress should remove that blanket immunity, a move a bipartisan group of House lawmakers recently proposed.

“That freedom that they’ve had from being held accountable has allowed them to grow into these mega companies that are dominating society and warping our politics,” he said. “It’s a national security problem.”

Denton added that he grew up in a family that was passionate — and divided — about politics. He said he would try to reach across the aisle if elected.

“My grandfather was a Republican senator and a war hero; my dad was a liberal trial lawyer,” he said. “I remember getting woken up in the middle of the night when we were visiting my grandparents and my dad and my grandfather would be screaming about politics. That’s why the theme of my campaign is finding common ground, and that can start in families.”

Denton and Smasal have raised $210,215 and $509,535 as of March 31, respectively, according to the most recent data from the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonpartisan nonprofit that tracks campaign donations.

Smasal, 46, is a Navy veteran who served as a surface warfare officer during Operation Enduring Freedom.

She previously owned an Italian ice shop and now works as the executive director for Valor Run, a nonprofit that honors military women who served since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. She is also an adjunct professor at Old Dominion University.

Additionally, she serves as the Virginia citizen representative for the Chesapeake Bay Commission, a bipartisan multi-state panel that pushes for policies and legislation that help with restoration efforts.

Smasal believes her various roles make her an ideal representative for the 2nd District.

“I think my experiences really reflect those of many people here in coastal Virginia,” she said. “(I have a) commitment to the military and national security and a belief in a strong local economy and building up small businesses.”

Smasal wants to allow Tricare for dependents up to age 26, expand VA medicine to include integrative care, which seeks collaboration between medical and behavioral health care, and update Department of Defense housing allowances, particularly for junior enlisted service members with families.

She identified protecting voting rights and reproductive health care as among her top priorities. She said the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade threw the nation into chaos.

“We are seeing more and more attacks on women’s bodily autonomy,” she said. “People want to have that basic freedom to make their own health care choices.”

Smasal said she would back measures in Congress to protect access to all aspects of reproductive health, including IVF, abortion, birth control and miscarriage care.

“If you are pregnant and want to have a child, and you need care in a desperate situation when you are having a miscarriage, the Republicans have put you in danger with their policies,” she said.

Smasal has racked up endorsements from more than 50 lawmakers and organizations, including former Gov. Ralph Northam and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com