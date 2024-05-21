Candidates vie for Oregon’s Third District seat as Blumenauer steps down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In a crowded primary race, a handful of candidates are looking to succeed outgoing Rep. Earl Blumenauer after he announced he will not seek reelection.

The Third District includes most of Multnomah County, and parts of Clackamas and Hood River counties.

Candidates

Democrats:

Susheela Jayapal

Maxine Dexter

Eddy Morales

Nolan Bylenga

Rachel Rand

Ricardo Barajas

Michael Jonas

Republicans

Joanna Harbour

Gary Dye

Teresa Orwig

The primary race comes after Rep. Blumenauer held the seat for 14 terms and spent nearly 50 years in elected office.

Mailed ballots for Oregon’s primary election must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, followed by the general election Nov. 5.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for updates on primary election results.

