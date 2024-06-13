Candidates focus on variety of community issues in Oklahoma City Midtown district

All four candidates for the Oklahoma House District 88 race — three Democrats and one Republican — appeared earlier this month at a candidate forum at First Unitarian Church.

The district, just north and west of downtown Oklahoma City, is culturally diverse and features a mix of locally owned businesses, 2SLGBTQ+ supportive businesses and an Asian cultural district. It encompasses a constituency of highly engaged residents, and part of that is a result of past dynamic representation, said the Rev. Lori Walke, senior pastor of Mayflower United Church of Christ.

Walke pointed to lawmakers such as Rep. Mauree Turner, the state's first non-binary legislator who decided not to run for reelection to her District 88 seat this year due to health issues. Turner, first elected in 2020, is Black and Muslim.

“These are neighborhoods that expect to be heard and responded to,” Walke told The Oklahoman.

Meet the candidates

No Republicans entered the district race, so the winner of the Democratic primary will face the single independent candidate in the November general election.

Democratic candidate Nicole Maldonado works as a legislative assistant for Turner and serves on the city’s Community Public Safety Advisory Board. She was born in Texas but grew up in Colombia and came to Oklahoma on a tennis scholarship and studied political science at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Maldonado said topics of concern that she hears about in the district include affordable housing, homelessness, mental health, reproductive justice, public education and state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, immigrant rights and 2SLGBTQ+ rights. She said she believes voters are tired of legislation that fails to create solutions or improvements and that fosters a more hostile environment where people don’t feel safe.

Nicole Maldonado is a candidate for House District 88. She faces three others in the primary race.

Democratic candidate Paula Sophia is an Army veteran and worked as an Oklahoma City police officer and is a licensed medical social worker and mental health provider. She lives in Oklahoma City with her wife and is transgender.

Paula Sophia said she’s also heard concerns about the Oklahoma State Department of Education and Walters and what she called the demonization of public education. Voters also expressed concern about the need to raise the minimum wage, criminal justice reform, abolishing the death penalty, MAGA extremism within the Republican Party in Oklahoma and preserving a voice for democracy, she said.

Paula Sophia is a candidate for House District 88. She and three others are running for the seat in the primary race.

Democratic candidate Ellen Pogemiller has a degree in education and worked for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma where she established programs to increase food access for kids and access to healthier foods. Highlighted issues include public schools, access to health care and reproductive care and voting and ballot access. She lives in Oklahoma City with her family.

Ellen Pogemiller is a candidate running against three others in the House District 88 primary election.

Bobby McCollum has lived in the district for 40 years with his family and is running as an independent. He has worked as a tax auditor for state government for 15 years, with previous experience gained in the finance industry. Things that keep him up at night include a wide range of topics including economy, health care and mental health care, public education, criminal justice, gun violence and lack of humanity in the Legislature. He is a member of the Achumawi Native American tribe.

Supporting locally owned businesses

Bobby McCollum is an Independent candidate for House District 88, facing off three Democratic candidates in the primary election.

House District 88 has a mix of diverse businesses, from locally owned to Asian cultural and ones supporting the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Scarlett Le-Cao, president of the OKC Asian Chamber of Commerce, told The Oklahoman her community has had good representation in the past, but they also want stronger connections with lawmakers. She also wants people to feel safe and laws like House Bill 4156 is a result of the lack of dialogue. Mental health support is another top concern.

“If they have any policy coming out that might affect our community, we would love to be the first one to [be] in the dialogue with them,” she said. “We don’t want to get hit by surprise.”

Paula Sophia said the diversity of businesses is one of the wonderful things about the district. She said she thinks small business owners get overlooked amongst the bigger chain corporations, but if elected, she’s willing to look for those businesses so the area stays local.

“It’s unique and distinctly representative of that part of Oklahoma City. We need to do the best that we can to preserve that,” she said.

Maldonado said she would love to work closely with the chamber because as an immigrant, she believes the heart of the district lies within small businesses and entrepreneurships. Maldonado talked to the owner of “The Secret Bar,” a lesbian bar owned by a queer Latina, who said it’s challenging to attract customers and keep the place open. She wants to work closely with them, as well.

McCollum and Pogemiller did not respond to a question about how they would work with local business.

Mental health focus

Candidates said mental health was another key concern in the district.

Oklahoma ranks fifth in the country for students suffering from trauma, according to the Oklahoma Education Department and data from the National Survey of Children’s Health in 2019. The report said nearly half of students have adverse childhood experience scores of 2 or higher, meaning they’ve experienced a traumatic event and may have long-term impacts on health, opportunity and well-being, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Paula Sophia said in her job experience, she knows the struggles people face in seeking mental health care, and those students’ mental health issues need to be caught early so they can receive support in school and beyond.

“One of the tragedies of our system is that we do not have enough mental health care support and that leaves a lot of responsibility on law enforcement who are not trained and equipped properly to handle these issues,” she said.

Maldonado said she and her peers have experienced mental health struggles. Kids in their community are experiencing it right now, due to legislation like HB 4156 — an anti-immigration law that targets undocumented people — because they’re afraid of losing their families. Maldonado said she is queer and an immigrant.

“For me, that’s one of the true causes in all of the issues we’re struggling,” she said. “If we address mental health, we’re going to address many more issues.”

Pogemiller said Oklahoma has mental health supports, but the partnerships are not being utilized to enhance those services. She said there should be legislation to support people going into those career fields.

McCollum, the independent, said people don’t need to be suffering, especially when they’re younger. Working with teachers’ unions, recruiting mental health providers into the system and paying proper wages would help address this issue, he said.

Affordable housing

Paula Sophia said she supports funding for expanding access to housing because other issues can’t be addressed if people don’t have shelter.

Pogemiller said two out of five people in Oklahoma don’t have access to affordable housing and many are frustrated that people who are unhoused are criminalized.

“We know that the solution to those is keeping people in their house,” she said. “Eviction is a huge problem.”

Oklahoma created the Housing Stability Act, allowing more than $200 million for new homes, apartments and to provide homebuyers with down-payment and closing-cost assistance. Homes are intended to be “affordable,” but there are no income limits for buyers unless they use the Down Payment Assistance Program, The Oklahoman reported earlier this year.

Maldonado said she supports affordable housing and resources to help people who are unhoused because it’s one of the biggest crises.

McCollum supports affordable housing, citing Oklahoma’s high poverty level.

Immigration policies

Several candidates expressed opposition to House Bill 4156, which was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in April. The bill, held up by court rulings makes “impermissible occupation” a crime in, with the possibility of fines and jail time. Law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce it due to vague language and danger of racial profiling, but minority communities said it’s still harmful.

They spoke in favor of a bill authored by state Sen. Michael Brooks-Jimenez, D-OKC, which would allow undocumented people to apply for a driver’s license using their individual taxpayer identification number. The bill has stalled in the Legislature.

McCollum said everyone in Oklahoma should drive because you can’t get from point A to point B on the bus. It would also ensure people are driving legally.

“In Oklahoma, we’re always talking about striving for being a world class state, world class city. I think we need to support this bill," he said.

Pogemiller said it was embarrassing that state has not passed the driver’s license bill and said the outcry over passage of HB 4156 was because legislators don’t understand that people just want to keep their families together and be productive residents.

“We’re going to lose members of our community, and we’re not going to have the ability to recruit amazing, incredibly talented people to our state,” she said.

Paula Sophia said without a driver’s license, undocumented people take a huge risk in just going to work to put groceries on the table. She called the law a “dog whistle” policy to catch people.

Maldonado said HB 4156 is personal to her because she is an immigrant. She said she hears hateful rhetoric directed toward immigrants while she works at the Capitol.

“We deserve to live freely without being in fear that we’re going to be deported," she said.

