Candidates file petitions to run for federal, state offices
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Noon Thursday was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to run for federal and state offices in Tennessee.
Party primary elections will be held on Aug. 1 ahead of the general election on Nov. 5.
Bobby Harshbarger, son of Rep. Diana Harshbarger, to challenge state Sen. Jon Lundberg
Candidates may withdraw their names before noon on April 11.
Below is a list of candidates who filed petitions for U.S. Senate and local U.S. House, state Senate, and state House seats:
U.S. Senate
Republican primary
Marsha Blackburn, Brentwood
Tres Wittum, Nashville
Democratic primary
Marquita Bradshaw, Memphis
Lola Denise Brown, Nashville
Gloria Johnson, Knoxville
Kevin Lee McCants, Murfreesboro
Civil Miller-Watkins, Rossville
Independent candidates
Tharon Chandler, Lawrenceburg
Pamela Jeanine “P.” Moses, Memphis
Hastina Robinson, Memphis
U.S. House District 1
Republican primary
Diana Harshbarger, Kingsport
Democratic primary
Kevin Jenkins, Sneedville
Bennett H. Lapides, Gatlinburg
Independent candidates
Richard G. Baker, Johnson City
Levi Brake, Bristol
Tennessee Senate District 4
Includes Hawkins and Sullivan counties
Republican primary
Bobby Harshbarger, Kingsport
Jon C. Lundberg, Bristol
Independent candidates
Dalia M. Price, Rogersville
Tennessee House District 1
Includes part of Sullivan County
Republican primary
John Crawford, Kingsport
Tennessee House District 2
Includes part of Sullivan County
Republican primary
Bud Hulsey, Kingsport
Tennessee House District 3
Includes Johnson County and parts of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties
Republican primary
Timothy Hill, Kingsport
Democratic primary
Lori Love, Kingsport
Tennessee House District 4
Includes Unicoi County and part of Carter County
Republican primary
Curt Alexander, Elizabethton
Renea Jones, Unicoi
Tennessee House District 5
Includes Greene County
Republican primary
David B. Hawk, Greeneville
Independent candidates
Rebecca Anderson, Greeneville
Tennessee House District 6
Includes part of Washington County
Republican primary
Tim Hicks, Gray
Democratic primary
Brad Batt, Johnson City
Tennessee House District 7
Includes part of Washington County
Republican primary
Rebecca K. Alexander, Jonesborough
Democratic primary
Sylvain Bruni, Johnson City
Tennessee House District 9
Includes Hancock and parts of Claiborne and Hawkins counties
Republican primary
Gary W. Hicks Jr, Rogersville
Richard (Dale) Parker, Harrogate
