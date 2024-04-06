Candidates file petitions to run for federal, state offices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Noon Thursday was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to run for federal and state offices in Tennessee.

Party primary elections will be held on Aug. 1 ahead of the general election on Nov. 5.

Bobby Harshbarger, son of Rep. Diana Harshbarger, to challenge state Sen. Jon Lundberg

Candidates may withdraw their names before noon on April 11.

Below is a list of candidates who filed petitions for U.S. Senate and local U.S. House, state Senate, and state House seats:

U.S. Senate

Republican primary

Marsha Blackburn, Brentwood

Tres Wittum, Nashville

Democratic primary

Marquita Bradshaw, Memphis

Lola Denise Brown, Nashville

Gloria Johnson, Knoxville

Kevin Lee McCants, Murfreesboro

Civil Miller-Watkins, Rossville

Independent candidates

Tharon Chandler, Lawrenceburg

Pamela Jeanine “P.” Moses, Memphis

Hastina Robinson, Memphis

U.S. House District 1

Republican primary

Diana Harshbarger, Kingsport

Democratic primary

Kevin Jenkins, Sneedville

Bennett H. Lapides, Gatlinburg

Independent candidates

Richard G. Baker, Johnson City

Levi Brake, Bristol

Tennessee Senate District 4

Includes Hawkins and Sullivan counties

Republican primary

Bobby Harshbarger, Kingsport

Jon C. Lundberg, Bristol

Independent candidates

Dalia M. Price, Rogersville

Tennessee House District 1

Includes part of Sullivan County

Republican primary

John Crawford, Kingsport

Tennessee House District 2

Includes part of Sullivan County

Republican primary

Bud Hulsey, Kingsport

Tennessee House District 3

Includes Johnson County and parts of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties

Republican primary

Timothy Hill, Kingsport

Democratic primary

Lori Love, Kingsport

Tennessee House District 4

Includes Unicoi County and part of Carter County

Republican primary

Curt Alexander, Elizabethton

Renea Jones, Unicoi

Tennessee House District 5

Includes Greene County

Republican primary

David B. Hawk, Greeneville

Independent candidates

Rebecca Anderson, Greeneville

Tennessee House District 6

Includes part of Washington County

Republican primary

Tim Hicks, Gray

Democratic primary

Brad Batt, Johnson City

Tennessee House District 7

Includes part of Washington County

Republican primary

Rebecca K. Alexander, Jonesborough

Democratic primary

Sylvain Bruni, Johnson City

Tennessee House District 9

Includes Hancock and parts of Claiborne and Hawkins counties

Republican primary

Gary W. Hicks Jr, Rogersville

Richard (Dale) Parker, Harrogate

