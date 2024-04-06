Candidates file petitions to run for federal, state offices

Slater Teague
·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Noon Thursday was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to run for federal and state offices in Tennessee.

Party primary elections will be held on Aug. 1 ahead of the general election on Nov. 5.

Bobby Harshbarger, son of Rep. Diana Harshbarger, to challenge state Sen. Jon Lundberg

Candidates may withdraw their names before noon on April 11.

Below is a list of candidates who filed petitions for U.S. Senate and local U.S. House, state Senate, and state House seats:

U.S. Senate

Republican primary

  • Marsha Blackburn, Brentwood

  • Tres Wittum, Nashville

Democratic primary

  • Marquita Bradshaw, Memphis

  • Lola Denise Brown, Nashville

  • Gloria Johnson, Knoxville

  • Kevin Lee McCants, Murfreesboro

  • Civil Miller-Watkins, Rossville

Independent candidates

  • Tharon Chandler, Lawrenceburg

  • Pamela Jeanine “P.” Moses, Memphis

  • Hastina Robinson, Memphis

U.S. House District 1

Republican primary

  • Diana Harshbarger, Kingsport

Democratic primary

  • Kevin Jenkins, Sneedville

  • Bennett H. Lapides, Gatlinburg

Independent candidates

  • Richard G. Baker, Johnson City

  • Levi Brake, Bristol

Tennessee Senate District 4

Includes Hawkins and Sullivan counties

Republican primary

  • Bobby Harshbarger, Kingsport

  • Jon C. Lundberg, Bristol

Independent candidates

  • Dalia M. Price, Rogersville

Tennessee House District 1

Includes part of Sullivan County

Republican primary

  • John Crawford, Kingsport

Tennessee House District 2

Includes part of Sullivan County

Republican primary

  • Bud Hulsey, Kingsport

Tennessee House District 3

Includes Johnson County and parts of Carter, Hawkins, and Sullivan counties

Republican primary

  • Timothy Hill, Kingsport

Democratic primary

  • Lori Love, Kingsport

Tennessee House District 4

Includes Unicoi County and part of Carter County

Republican primary

  • Curt Alexander, Elizabethton

  • Renea Jones, Unicoi

Tennessee House District 5

Includes Greene County

Republican primary

  • David B. Hawk, Greeneville

Independent candidates

  • Rebecca Anderson, Greeneville

Tennessee House District 6

Includes part of Washington County

Republican primary

  • Tim Hicks, Gray

Democratic primary

  • Brad Batt, Johnson City

Tennessee House District 7

Includes part of Washington County

Republican primary

  • Rebecca K. Alexander, Jonesborough

Democratic primary

  • Sylvain Bruni, Johnson City

Tennessee House District 9

Includes Hancock and parts of Claiborne and Hawkins counties

Republican primary

  • Gary W. Hicks Jr, Rogersville

  • Richard (Dale) Parker, Harrogate

